In what has been a dismal season, Hastings College women’s basketball head coach Jina Douglas has worn many looks of frustration.
The rebuilding Broncos have lost plenty more than they’ve won. They won’t make the postseason conference or national tournaments. But they will finish out the four games they have left strong.
After watching her young team dismantle Mount Marty Wednesday night, Douglas was assured of that much.
“There’s still a lot to play for,” said Douglas, whose team defeated the Lancers 55-40 at Lynn Farrell Arena. “Yes, we didn’t make the GPAC tournament, and haven’t had quite the year we wanted, but I think if we can finish the year strong and get some momentum going into next year, that would be huge for us.”
Three of the Broncos’ four final games are more winnable than the one — a meeting with No. 25 Concordia in Seward next Wednesday. But against Briar Cliff, College of St. Mary, and Midland, HC has a chance to close the novel on a good chapter and find the bookmark in the summer and fall months before another GPAC go around.
Hastings won’t play postseason basketball for the first time in at least 15 seasons, which is as far back as the College’s website goes.
So, Douglas wants her three seniors to finish their careers on a high note.
“You want to send your seniors off with a couple wins,” she said. “And you also want to send the younger kids into the offseason with some wins so you can have some positive feelings about it and feel good about next year.”
HC has run the same starting lineup out virtually every night — freshman Natalia Dick replaced sophomore Dawson Knode, who suffered a season-ending injury 10 games into the season.
Thus, Douglas is platooning two freshman, two juniors and senior and various underclassmen off the bench.
Nine different Broncos saw more than 14 minutes of court time Wednesday night.
“A lot of (underclassmen) are getting a lot of minutes,” Douglas said. “The more minutes they can play, I think, will help those young kids.”
The Broncos played some of the better basketball they have all year on Wednesday, opening each half with an extended scoring run and dulling the Lancers’ confidence early.
HC scored the first 13 points in the game and then opened the third quarter with 11 straight.
Hastings’ first four field goals of the game were off of Mount Marty turnovers. The Lancers had as many turnovers (15) as they did points in the first half.
“I thought we started both halves really good,” Douglas said. “That was one of our focuses coming in, was making sure we had a better start. The first time we played (Mount Marty) we got down. Against Dakota Wesleyan we got down, so I was proud of us for having a good start to the first and second halves and setting the tone.”
HC led 15-3 after the initial 10 minutes. Similarly, the Broncos outscored Mount Marty 20-4 in the third quarter.
The Lancers had a complete opposite showing in the team’s second meeting than what the home team did in Yankton, S.D., in late January.
Mount Marty finished the first meeting having made 58% of its shots from the floor. On Wednesday, the Lancers (4-18, 2-17) converted a mere 23%.
“Some of it was they just made a lot of shots,” Douglas said. “Some of it we weren’t very good defensively. Tonight, I think, we were at least better defensively trying to keep them out of the paint, trying to make them take contested jump shots. I think it showed in the box score.”
Taylor Beacom produced a game-high 15 points for the Broncos, who collected their sixth win of the year.
Ali Smith and Carley Leners chipped in eight points each for HC. Shayla Carrier and Kaitlyn Schmit scored six apiece.
Kayla Jacobson posted 11 for the visiting Lancers.
“Feels really good to get a win,” said Douglas, whose team had lost four straight and seven of eight. “It feels like it’s been a really long time since that happened. We’ll take it.”
MM........................3 12 4 21 — 40
HC......................15 10 20 10 — 55
Mount Marty (40)
Alexsis Kemp 0-1 2-2 2, Carlie Wetzel 1-4 0-0 2, Callie Otkin 0-5 1-2 1, Eve Millar 3-5 2-3 8, Aubrey Twedt 0-2 0-0 0, Kayla Jacobson 3-6 3-3 11, Bailey Kortan 2-14 0-0 5, Peyton Stolle 0-3 0-0 0, Megan Hirsch 3-6 0-0 6, Sarah Castaneda 0-4 0-2 0, Lexi Hochstein 0-1 0-0 0, Kiara Berndt 2-7 0-0 5, Bella Vltek 0-0 0-0 0, Alexis Arens 0-2 0-0 0, Jaiden Hartl 0-0 0-0 0, Alana Bergland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-60 8-12 40.
Hastings (55)
Rachel Hinrichs 0-0 0-0 0, Ali Smith 1-4 5-6 8, Elle Danley 0-2 4-4 4, Taylor Beacom 6-15 0-0 15, Kaitlyn Schmit 2-5 0-0 6, Carley Leners 3-11 0-0 8, Allison Bauer 1-5 0-0 3, Hayley Homan 0-0 0-0 0, Hattie Sheets 0-1 0-0 0, Kaylee Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Natalia Dick 1-4 2-2 4, Shayla Carrier 3-6 0-0 6, Karli Hale 0-0 0-0 0, Emily Meyer 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 17-53 12-14 55.
Three-point FG:Mount Marty 4-23 (Wetzel 0-1, Otkin 0-5, Jacobson 2-3, Kortan 1-6, Stolle 0-1, Castaneda 0-1, Hochstein 0-1, Berndt 1-5), Hastings 9-21 (Smith 1-2, Danley 0-2, Beacom 3-5, Schmit 2-4, Leners 2-4, Bauer 1-4). Rebounds: Mount Marty 37 (Hirsch 7), Hastings 35 (Dick 7). Assists: Mount Marty 2 (Otkin 1, Bergland 1), Hastings 10 (Danley 3). Steals: Mount Marty 10 (Millar 4), Hastings 9 (Beacom 2, Schmit 2, Carrier 2). Blocked shots: Mount Marty 3 (Stolle 2), Hastings 1 (Smith 1). Turnovers: Mount Marty 26, Hastings 22.