Hastings High's football game Friday against Alliance was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 result in Alliance.
The Tigers were on the bus en route to Alliance when they got the word. Hastings was about 3 1/2 hours into the 5-plus hour trip.
Hastings has a bye-week in Week 8, with that Friday's games being scheduled for Oct. 16, but Alliance is scheduled to play Lexington that week.
The Tigers were hoping to improve on their 4-0 record against the 0-3 Bulldogs.
Hastings has outscored opponents 40-7 per game this season and is ranked No. 1 in Class B, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
Sandy Creek's game against Wilber-Clatonia scheduled for Friday was also canceled, as the Wolverines are also dealing with a coronavirus issue.
To date, Tribland teams have had six games canceled because of the pandemic.