The University of Wisconsin put out a press release saying it will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days due to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the program.
The decision results in the cancelation of Saturday's game with the University of Nebraska, which was to be the Huskers' first home game of the season.
The release said the decision was made by athletic director Barry Alvarez and chancellor Rebecca Blank, in consultation with the Big Ten Conference. It also said the game would not be rescheduled.
"We have said from the beginning that the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff members comes first," Alvarez said in the release. "Over the past several days we have seen a rising number of student-athletes and staff contract the virus. The responsible thing for us to do is to pause football-related activities for at least seven days."
"We thank and appreciate our athletic trainers, doctors and public health staff who are supporting the health and safety of our student-athletes and program," said Blank.
The release said 12 people within the Wisconsin football program had tested positive for COVID-19 within the last five days, with six of those being student-athletes as well as head coach Paul Chryst. Additional test results are still pending.
"This morning I received the news that I had tested positive via a PCR test I took yesterday," Chryst said. "I informed my staff and the team this morning and am currently isolating at home. I had not been experiencing any symptoms and feel good as of this morning.
"I am disappointed for our players and coaching staff who put so much into preparing to play each week. But the safety of everyone in our program has to be our top priority and I support the decision made to pause our team activities."
Wisconsin's next scheduled game is at home against Purdue on Nov. 7.