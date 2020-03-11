The night before state basketball might have people in Hastings just as giddy as Christmas Eve. Which is fair; for Hastings High fans it’s been 16 years since they’ve got to see their team compete in Lincoln in the boys tournament.
For those who remember the 2004 state qualifying team, it may be easy to recognize some of the similarities: A starting five full of seniors, a core group of players that have been playing since they were little, and a sense of community and program pride for earning a state tourney berth — something that used to be seen as a regularity for the Tigers. Thanks to this year’s qualification, Hastings remains tied for the most state tournament appearances in Nebraska history.
“I remember going and watching all those Tigers teams growing up. And you’d look in the program and see that Hastings has the most appearances, and it was something you wanted to continue,” said Andy Williams, a starter on the ‘04 team. “Going to state is obviously an accomplishment and you’re happy to do it, but it was never a burden or anything. It’s just a collective goal from a group of guys.”
That Tiger team from 16 years ago also featured senior starters Michael Etzelmiller, Jed Kautz, Greg Berndt and Matt Carper. Just about all five were multi-year starters for Tigers, and most had been playing together since they were in grade school.
“Growing up, we were kind of used to being at state. We had some really good teams when we were younger and in elementary school... Hastings High has a pretty good tradition of being down in Lincoln for the state tournament, so it was good to be part of a group that could add to that,” said Berndt, who is now the head coach of the St. Cecilia girls basketball team.
Before the ’04 team, Hastings hadn’t made it to the state tournament for five years, which, for a program that missed the tourney just three times during the ’90s decade, seemed like a long time. So as the 2004 team notched one win after another, the HHS community was thrilled to show its support. Etzelmiller, currently an assistant coach for Millard North, recalls the Tigers’ home games being packed. His dad, Mark, was the head coach of the Tigers, and they knew the city was with them every step of the way to the state tournament.
“The community was always great; we always had good crowds. Hastings is a great place because the community always does well to support their athletes. Even St. Cecilia and Adams Central, everybody loves the high school atmosphere in that area. My dad always loved Hastings and I always love Hastings,” Michael said.
Hastings notched a victory in the first round of the tournament, beating York 54-42. Etzelmiller tallied 20 points in the win. But the journey came to an end in the semifinals against Ralston. Berndt scored a team-high 15 points, but the Tigers fell 48-40.
Carper said he remembers Lance Creech, current Hastings High head coach and then-Hastings College men’s head coach, congratulating the Tigers on a special year and telling them to keep their heads up. Creech was familiar with the team and followed the team’s success throughout the season, contacting just about all of them as potential recruits for the Broncos’ squad. He even unknowingly moved in next to Etzelmiller when he first took the job at Hastings College. Etzelmiller eventually played three years for the Broncos, starting all three seasons.
“When I got the job at Hastings College, there were only two houses between us, we lived on the same street. I had known (Michael’s) dad, and the longer I was at Hastings College I used his dad as a sounding board because my first few years we weren’t very good,” Creech said with a chuckle. “When he called and said he wanted to transfer back to Hastings, we were ecstatic because you’re getting a 6-4, 210-pound guard/forward that could do everything.”
Etzelmiller was the career leader in points for the Tigers, until Connor Creech — Lance’s son — broke the record this year. Etzelmiller said he texted Connor and congratulated him on the accomplishment. The former record holder said if his mark was going to be beaten, he’s happy a player like Connor was the one to do it, adding that he is “extremely proud” of Connor.
Having witnessed the ‘04 team firsthand and coaching the current Tigers’ squad, Creech can’t help but notice the similarities. In both instances, he said the kids were not only great players but also great people.
“They were good people in the community, they were never in trouble in school, you never heard negative things in the press or just within talking circles,” Creech said. “The way they played on the floor, you could tell they were coached and prepared. I hope the group we have now is emulating those same sentiments when it comes to things away from the floor.”
Several of the guys from the ‘04 team have been following the success of the 2020 Tigers. Kautz, who lives in Hastings, has enjoyed taking his kids to HHS games and says the Tigers are becoming basketball icons in their eyes.
“I have a 6-, a 5- and a 3-year-old and they’re at the prime time age of wanting to go to games,” he said. “It takes a bag of popcorn or two to get them to sit through the whole thing. But they come home and shoot hoops on the mini hoop and want to be Connor Creech or Jake Schroeder, and they’re just at the perfect age of fandom.”
Berndt said this year’s HHS squad is a group that complements each other very well. When he had spare time from coaching the Hawkettes to their second consecutive state title, Berndt snuck away for a Hastings game. He said the team is definitely fun to watch.
Berndt’s former teammates have kept tabs on the success he’s had at St. Cecilia. They reached out to congratulate him after his most recent championship. The group stays in contact with one another, even if it is just to “rag on Greg about our golf games and always give Jed a hard time because, well, he’s Jed,” as Williams puts it. He added the group is more likely to give each other flak rather than get nostalgic about the glory days. But Kautz said the group still celebrates new jobs and kids like they celebrated wins on the court.
“And of course, coach Berndt’s state championships,” he added with a laugh.
Etzelmiller’s Millard North team also qualified for this year’s state tournament. He’ll be in Lincoln representing the Mustangs, but he said and his family — his mom, sister and wife — will be cheering for Hastings as well as Ogallala, where his late father also made a lasting impact.
“We consider ourselves families of those schools too. We always keep tabs on those schools. Even heading to state here ... We’re super excited for Millard North, but at the same time we’re cheering on Hastings, we’re cheering on Ogallala as much as we can,” he said.
