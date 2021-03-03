LINCOLN — Bailey Kissinger seemed stuck on 25 points for her career high.
The Nebraska-Kearney commit had hit the mark three times prior to Wednesday, including twice this season.
After her vigorous start, which included a 23-point first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the ball didn’t drop as well, nor were the same opportunities there for her.
But finally, in the fourth quarter, after a missed shot in the lane, Kissinger corralled her own rebound and earned a pair of charity shots.
The first swished, raising her mark to 26 points in a first-round game against No. 6 Syracuse (21-4) that was all but decided after her initial outpour through the first 16 minutes and ended 54-32.
“I was just trying to get what they were giving,” said Kissinger, who scored the game’s first nine points and 13 of the Hawkettes’ first 16.
Kissinger’s career-high helped advance the two-time defending Class C-2 champions into the Class C-1 semifinals Friday at 11:15 a.m. against No. 2 Lincoln Lutheran (20-2).
The junior’s 8-for-11 performance in the opening half accounted for all but eight of STC’s 31 points.
“(It was) just kind of knowing that we need to get out and start fast,” Kissinger said. “In these state games, usually the first team that settles in usually wins, so just getting out there and settling in got us off to a great start.”
Driving lanes were there for Kissinger, and she took that route to the basket against the Rockets, who were making their first state appearance in 34 years.
“Watching film we could see their defense comes out a lot and extends beyond the 3-point line,” Kissinger said. “So, obviously that opens up a lot of driving lanes.”
Those lanes closed up in the second half, which led to Kissinger shifting from scorer to playmaker. She and the other Hawkettes mostly found Addie Kirkegaard, who scored all 10 of her points in the second half and pulled down seven boards.
“I thought Addie Kirkegaard kind of had a nice second half,” said STC head coach Greg Berndt. “She kind of asserted herself and when we start getting some of that balance, that’s one of the reasons we’ve been tough to defend at times.”
After STC pulled ahead by 17 at half, the lead grew to 25 by the end of the third. The Hawkettes’ largest lead was 28 early in the fourth.
Syracuse was caught in the tracks of St. Cecilia’s dominance in Lincoln over the years, especially the last two. The Rockets’ offense found a rhythm only briefly in the third when Lily Vollertsen scored six of her team-high 17 points.
“St. Cecilia came in with experience and executed their game plan,” said Syracuse head coach Andrew Pryor. “We needed to get our feet underneath us and we just had a tough time doing that.
“They’re a very solid and sound defensive team. We let a little bit of their pressure get to us and it knocked us off rhythm... It’s been the first time in a while that somebody just had an answer for everything we did.”
The Hawkettes (23-2) have Thursday off in the five-day format of the state tournament, which means an extra day of preparation for the Warriors.
Kissinger said the Hawkettes will appreciate the off day.
“We’ve only got 12 girls, we’re not playing very many bodies,” she said. “So to have a day off is really nice for us.”
STC was scheduled to play Lincoln Lutheran, a Centennial Conference foe, on Feb. 6 before a snowstorm canceled it.
“They looked great in their first game against Sidney,” Berndt said. “We know they’re going to bring a ton of fans. It should be a great environment and the nice thing is we get a day to prepare and that’s atypical for a state tournament.”
SYR (21-4)............6 8 20 8 — 32
STC (23-2)...........16 15 18 5 — 54
Syracuse (32)
Lindsey Moss 03 0-0 0, Halle Wilhelm 0-4 0-0 0, Jessica Moss 2-5 0-0 7, Klayre Roberts 1-3 2-4 4, Lily Vollertsen 6-14 5-7 17, Delainey Cast 1-5 0-0 4. Totals: 12-34 7-11 32.
St. Cecilia (54)
Erin Sheehy 1-2 0-1 3, Bailey Kissinger 9-17 7-9 26, Shaye Butler 1-5 0-0 2, Addie Kirkegaard 5-9 0-1 10, Katharine Hamburger 3-4 0-0 8, Ryann Sabatka 0-2 0-0 0, Emma Landgren 0-1 0-0 0, Tatum Krikac 2-2 0-0 5. Totals: 21-42 7-11 54.
Three-point field goals — SYR 1-12 (L. Moss 0-2, Wilhelm 0-2, J. Moss 1-2, Roberts 0-1, Vollertsen 0-3, Cast 0-2); STC 5-11 (Sheehy 1-2, Kissinger 1-2, Butler 0-3, Hamburger 2-2, Landgren 0-1, Krikac 1-1). Rebounds — SYR 17 (Vollertsen 10); STC 30 (Kirkegaard 7). Turnovers — SYR 14; STC 13.