OMAHA — Superior's Hayden Neeman is wrestling with confidence, and the results are showing on the mat.
The Wildcat sophomore has compiled a record of 40-1 this season, with the 40th victory coming in the Class D semifinals Thursday afternoon at the CHI Health Center. Neeman is hoping to become Superior's first state champion since 1980, when Gary Holling won the 105-pound title.
In the semifinal match, Neeman dominated Reece Kocian of East Butler to the tune of a 10-1 major decision. Kocian went into the match with just three losses on the year, with one of those already coming against Neeman.
Neeman will face Plainview's Eli Lanham in the state championship match, with the finals beginning at 7 p.m. Lanham is making his third straight finals appearance and is unbeaten this season at 42-0 and won via tech fall in the semifinals.