The Hastings Baseball Committee announce on Friday the American Legion head coaches for the 2021 season. Following the departure of Five Points Bank head coach Kevin Asher, some familiar coaches have taken new positions while a new face will also be taking his place on the diamond this summer.
Blake Marquardt will be the new Five Points Bank head coach moving up from Johnson Imperial Homes. He is the 30th head coach for the Legion's top team since 1932. Marquardt has been a head coach in the Legion program for nine years including the last seven years as the JIH coach, leading them to a 224-94 (.704) record. He also coached Runza for two years.
Nate Story will take over as the Johnson Imperial Homes head coach. Story will be entering his seventh year coaching for our Legion. He was Runza head coach for five years (2015-2019) before being an assistant coach for JIH in 2020, since there was no Runza team during the unprecedented year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
B.J. Pumroy is slated to be the new Runza head coach. Pumroy, who is the Athletic Director at Hastings College, was the head coach for Truman State University for eight seasons. He was also an assistant coach at Truman State and has coached at the high school level.
The Baseball Committee said it will miss Asher but it is also excited about the future of American Legion Baseball in Hastings.
"These coaches are looking forward to their new roles and opportunities and once again bringing the ball players from Adams Central, Hastings High and St. Cecilia together to compete against the best American Legion teams in Nebraska and the country," the Committee said in a press release.