Spectators got everything they were hoping for from Saturday’s heavyweight bout between two of the top programs in their classes over the last few years.
Class C-1 No. 2 Adams Central and C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic duked it out for 36 minutes, as four quarters weren’t enough to determine a winner.
Both teams displayed elite execution on defense and excelled on the offensive ends, as well. But it was Adams Central’s free throw shooting that proved to be the difference.
The Patriots hit 8-of-10 shots from the charity stripe in overtime alone, holding on for a 50-45 victory at Patriot Gymnasium.
“(After the game), we just talked about how much we love our team,” said Patriots’ head coach Zac Foster. “I’m so, so proud of them because that is an elite program we played (Saturday). They’re so well-coached, elite at every position, and for us to battle with those guys and get it done, I’ve never been more proud of our group as I was with those guys.
“The unselfishness and the joy they played with … we’re just so proud and lucky as coaches to get to be with these guys.”
The two teams’ defense intensity was evident from the tip-off.
Each offense had to possess the ball for extended periods of time before getting their shots off. AC and GICC combined for just 34 shots in the first 16 minutes of the game.
Adams Central limited the Crusaders to 7-for-18 shooting, while GICC held the Patriots to a 6-for-16 performance.
The Patriots took an 18-16 lead into halftime, but Grand Island Central Catholic scored eight of the final nine points of the third quarter to take a 28-27 advantage. The Crusaders were a perfect 6-for-6 from the field in the period.
Both squads traded blows in the fourth quarter, which featured four ties and five lead changes.
GICC was leading 37-36 when Dante Boelhower converted an and-one opportunity with 1:48 left on the clock. The old-fashioned, three-point play gave Boelhower seven points in the quarter, en route to a game-high 14 points.
GICC’s Koby Bales tied the game at 39-39 with 1:27 remaining, and Adams Central dribbled out the clock for what they hoped would be the final attempt of the game.
But the Crusaders’ defense caused late chaos and AC’s Jacob Eckhardt was forced to heave a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer, which fell just short.
In overtime, both teams again traded baskets to lead to a 42-41 GICC lead with under two minutes remaining. With each possession seeming to carry more and more pressure, the Patriots’ Paul Fago splashed a 3-pointer with 1:46 on the clock, sending the AC faithful into a frenzy.
“We were running three game, which is our ball screen set where we just go continuous ball screens, and they got caught up with Dante on the slip and I was alone at the top of the key. As soon as I caught it, I knew it was bombs away,” Fago said. “A lot of credit to my teammates. They pass it so well and they found me when I was open.”
Fago’s shot gave the Patriots a 44-42 lead, and they never relinquished it, sinking 6-of-8 free throws in the final 1:09 of the game. Adams Central went 16-for-19 from the free-throw line on the night.
“(In overtime), we got stops and rebounded for the most part. We hit some free throws and that’s obviously important down the stretch,” Foster said. “The kids were disciplined and hung in there. We talked about being disciplined, and sometimes we get away from that; but I thought we were really gritty all game. We knew playing a team that is that good, that talented that it was going to take our best.
“(GICC) brought it out of us. They’re an elite team and a team I think is going to win a state championship. They rose our level (Saturday). Every time we play them we appreciate the opportunity because they make us better.”
After starting the previous two years at St. Cecilia, Fago transferred to Adams Central, and the transition has gone extremely well for both him and the Patriots.
Fago is one of the first AC players off the bench, but he’s still playing plenty of minutes on the court — a role he’s happy to accept.
“I’m unbelievably proud of Paul Fago. He made some huge plays (Saturday) and we needed all of them. He’s so unselfish — he’s started, he’s played off the bench. He does whatever we need him to do for our team. I was happy for him to have a few of those moments (Saturday),” Foster said.
“Everyone is super competitive and they all want to win, but it’s team first and everybody is, ‘What can we do to win,’ “ Fago said. “I feel like I’m fitting in nicely with my role. As long as we keep winning, I’m happy.”
GICC’s Dei Jengmer scored 14 points and had six rebounds, while Isaac Herbek added nine points.
Boelhower led AC with 14 points while Lucas Bohlen went 3-for-5 from 3-point range to finish with 13. Fago had nine points, and Tyler Slechta and Cam Foster both tallied seven points.
The Patriots improved to 15-1 on the season after handing GICC its second defeat of the year, leaving the Crusaders at 12-2. Adams Central will compete in the Central Conference tournament before matchups with crosstown rivals St. Cecilia and Hastings.
Sunday’s victory was a total team effort, with each player stepping up at different moments in the game. Foster said that’s what makes his team so special, is it could be any one of his kids that make the big play.
“We just have a bunch of guys who are unselfish, who are willing to make the extra pass and trust their teammates,” the AC coach said. “Different guys at different times stepped up, and that’s a sign of a great team.”
GICC (12-2).......10 6 12 11 6 — 45
AC (15-1)..........7 11 9 12 11 — 50
GICC (45)
Russ Martinez 1-2 0-0 2, Koby Bales 2-2 0-1 4, Isaac Herbek 4-7 0-0 9, Marcus Lowry 2-8 0-0 4, Dei Jengmer 6-9 2-5 14, Gil Jengmer 0-1 0-0, Tanner Turek 3-8 0-0 9, Brayden Wenzl 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 19-39 2-6.
AC (50)
Tyler Slechta 1-2 5-6 7, Lucas Bohlen 3-5 4-6 13, Jacob Eckhardt 0-3 0-0 0, Dante Boelhower 5-10 3-3 14, Cam Foster 1-8 4-4 7, Paul Fago 3-6 0-0 9. Totals: 13-34 16-19 50.
Three-point field goals — GICC 5-18 (Martinez 0-1, Herbek 1-2, Lowry 0-5, Turek 3-8, Wenzl 1-2); AC 8-20 (Bohlen 3-5, Eckhard 0-3, Boelhower 1-3, Foster 1-4, Fago 3-5). Rebounds — GICC 24 (Lowry 7); AC 18 (Slechta, Bohlen, Fago 4). Turnovers — GICC 11, AC 5.