SCOTTSBLUFF — The Hastings football team recorded a big win over eighth-ranked Scottsbluff, as the No. 4 Tigers beat the Bearcats 45-6.
“It was really probably one of our more complete games,” said HHS head coach Charlie Shoemaker. “The first drive they were able to move the ball on us a little, but we were able to get the stops and keep them out of the end zone. Our offense was really clicking (Friday) and did a nice job, so that was good to see. We got a lot of different people involved.”
Jarrett Synek tossed five touchdown passes, all to different receivers, and added a rushing score to finish with six total TDs.
Gareth Jones caught a 13-yard TD pass from Synek to open the scoring, and then Breyer Menke tacked on a 32-yard field goal. After Synek’s TD run made it 17-0, he threw a 39-yard touchdown to Braeden Kalvelage and a 23-yard score to Carson Shoemaker. Beau Dreher added a 41-yard TD reception, and Ryan Bauer caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Synek for the only HHS TD of the second half.
Meanwhile, the HHS defense proved continued to impress, allowing just six points. The Tigers are now giving up an average of just nine points per game and have allowed two scores or fewer in four of their last five games.
“That was the first time we have beaten Scottsbluff since 2013, I think. That was good to see and the kids are excited about that. Putting together a complete game was good to see,” Shoemaker said.
Hastings will host Gering next week.