LINCOLN — St. Cecilia's hopes for a third straight state basketball championship slowly slipped away during the fourth quarter of Saturday's final.
North Bend Central, the defending Class C-1 championship, erased an 11-point lead across the last eight minutes and were crowned once again at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"Just real proud of the grit they showed at the end," said North Bend head coach Aaron Sterup. "Eleven points down to start the fourth quarter is not how you draw it up certainly. We weren't playing real well at the time, but we certainly knew that we had it in us to make a run like that."
The Tigers (24-3) received 39 points from the Emanuel sisters, Kaitlyn and Sydney, including 17 of their last 19, to rise to the top of their class.
Kaitlyn hit a clutch 3-pointer from the corner with 40 seconds remaining that tied the game at 49.
Sydney brought the championship hardware home with a pair of free throws that fell through with just 6.4 seconds left and finalized the 51-49 result.
St. Cecilia's Bailey Kissinger stormed down the court for the game-tying shot, but her lay in attempt ricocheted off the glass to the sound of the arena horn and a court-storming by the Tiger bench.
Kissinger produced the game of her life, breaking a C-1 state tournament scoring record with her 33-point performance Saturday, which brought her total to 71 points in three days.
"We needed a scorer and things were going today," Kissinger said. "I knew I needed to do what I could do to help us win.
"We did a lot of good things offensively, but just came up short."
The Hawkettes (24-3) were haunted by foul trouble throughout their entire lineup, which aided North Bend in shooting 21-of-27 from the charity stripe — including 14-of-15 in the fourth quarter.
Kissinger's hot hand cooled off after a 5-for-6 outing in the third quarter that raised her tally to 27 points and sent the third-seeded Hawkettes into the fourth with its largest lead on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
STC, the two-time defending champions in C-2, committed 17 turnovers — nine in the first half that led to 10 points for the Tigers.
On the contrary, North Bend had no giveaways at the break and just five for the game.
Addie Kirkegaard added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawkettes, who received their silver medals in a puddle of tears and heartbreak.
Shaye Butler accounted for STC's other six points.
Behind Sydney (20 points) and Kaitlyn (19) Emanuel in the scoring column were Ally Pojar (5), Cierra Kluthe (4) and Hannah Williams (3).
"I'm proud of them," said St. Cecilia head coach Greg Berndt. "This team's legacy is kind of defying the odds, I guess, in some people's minds. In our own minds, I think we did exactly what we thought we could do."
NBC (24-3).............12 13 7 19 — 51
STC (24-3)..............15 10 18 6 — 49
North Bend Central (51)
Hannah Williams 1-3 0-2 3, Ally Pojar 2-2 1-2 5, Kaitlyn Emanuel 6-19 6-9 19, Cierra Kluthe 1-11 2-2 4, Sydney Emanual 4-15 12-12 20, Madelyn Gaughan 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Bishop 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-51 21-27 51.
St. Cecilia (49)
Erin Sheehy 0-2 0-0 0, Bailey Kissinger 14-30 4-8 33, Shaye Butler 2-2 2-2 6, Addie Kirkegaard 5-8 0-0 10, Katharine Hamburger 0-1 0-0 0, Ryann Sabatka 0-0 0-0 0, Tatum Krikac 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-44 6-10 49.
Three-point field goals — NBC 2-8 (Williams 1-3, K. Emanuel 1-2, Kluthe 0-2, S. Emanuel 0-1); STC 1-4 (Sheehy 0-2, Kissinger 1-2). Rebounds — NBC 30 (K. Emanuel 10); STC 33 (Kirkegaard 10). Assists — NBC 5 (Kluthe 3); STC 8 (Hamburger, Kissinger 3). Steals — NBC 11 (S. Emanuel 5); STC 3 (Hamburger 2). Blocks — NBC 3 (Pojar 2); STC 2 (Kirkegaard 2). Turnovers — NBC 5; STC 17.