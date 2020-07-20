LINCOLN — The Nebraska Schools Activities Association on Monday announced the fall high school sports season will begin as originally scheduled.
The date for initial practices for softball, football, volleyball, cross country, boys tennis and girls golf is set for Aug. 10.
“The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, and officials has been our priority as we work to provide activities for our member schools,” the release read. “This will not change, and modifications may have to be made. Please be understanding and flexible as we continue to try to navigate through this pandemic. We will continue to work with the Governor’s office, Nebraska Department of Education, and the local health departments to make the best decisions for your students and our member schools.”
Rounding out the release, the NSAA asked the following of schools:
- Keep all activities, practices, and scrimmages in-house to avoid interaction with other teams.
- Wear masks when not in competition.
- Keep groups small and attendance recorded.
- Wash your hands regularly.
- Disinfect equipment regularly.
- Stay home if you don’t feel well.
- Stay home if someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19.
The last NSAA event was the boys state basketball tournament in Lincoln that ran from March 12-14. The springs sports season was first suspended before being cancelled altogether on April 2.
“Our ultimate goal is to return to school to have a full, productive, healthy season and create a great experience for our students. Please, help us achieve this goal,” the release said.