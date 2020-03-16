The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Monday that it will suspend activity practices and competitions due to the concern for public health amid the outbreak of the novel corona virus disease, or COVID-19.
Practices for all activities will not be allowed until March 30, while competitions are suspended until April 2. The release from the NSAA said the suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant.
"Member schools and student-participants are expected to adhere to the NSAA Constitution and Bylaws and activity manuals during this time," the release stated.
The NSAA will release more information as it becomes available, and those updates will be posted on the organization's website www.nsaahome.org.
The collegiate level also released a major announcement on Monday, as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) made the decision to cancel the 2020 spring sports season.
"All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups," NAIA president and CEO Jim Carr said in the press release. "However, the growing state of emergency due to COVI-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control's recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships."
A lot of speculation has gone into player's eligibility. The release addressed that.
"In an effort to provide relief, no spring sport student-athlete will be charged a season of competition. Any spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled full-time in 2020 will be awarded two additional semester terms of attendance or the equivalent," the release said.
The NAIA is continuing to address outstanding questions related to these unprecedented changes and will share new information as it becomes available.
Great Plains Athletic Conference commissioner Corey Westra addressed the cancelation of the spring GPAC season in a press release.
"In the best interest of the health and safety for our student-athletes and member schools, we will not have intercollegiate sports for the remainder of the 2020 spring semester," he said. "With the latest guidelines from the CDC and how rapidly the COVID-19 situation is evolving, this decision needed to be made. I want to thank the presidents and leadership of our member institutions for their guidance and wisdom during these past few days as tough decisions needed to be made."
