LINCOLN — In 2016, the Adams Central boys basketball team made its first-ever state championship appearance just two days after earning its first-ever victory at the state tournament.
A lot has changed since then, but five years later the Patriots are back in the finals.
Adams Central jumped out to an early lead against Wayne and held on for a 52-40 win to advance to the state championship game for the second time in program history.
AC head coach Zac Foster said this group is especially happy to advance after suffering a tough loss in last year’s semifinals.
“We got to this stage last year, to the semifinals, with one loss, and we didn’t play our best; I think that stunned all of us,” Foster said. “As coaches we tried to get better, as players we tried to get better so that if we got back to this stage we’d be ready.”
Adams Central got out in front early and maintained a double-digit lead for most of the game.
The Blue Devils did all they could to get back into the game late — with their two best offensive quarters coming in the second half — but the lead never got to fewer than 12 points in the 19 minutes, 56 seconds of game time.
“I thought it was really good that we came out and had a good start,” said Lucas Bohlen. “Taking the energy all the way down the stretch proved to be big.”
Offensively, the Patriots were extremely efficient.
AC shot 59.4% (19-for-32) in the game and had six players score more than five points. Lucas Bohlen led the charge with 14 points and was 4-for-7 from 3-point range.
Adams Central’s zone defense was much more effective against Wayne on Friday than it was in the first round against St. Paul — a team that has seen plenty of AC’s 1-3-1 zone.
The Blue Devils, however, struggled to find high-percentage shots.
Wayne knew it was in for an uphill battle when its first possession consisted of 1 minute, 4 seconds of passing in search of a shot and then still resulted in a turnover.
“Everything starts with defense and rebounding,” the coach said. “Defense travels because you can’t always control if the ball goes in... Our average on the year is about 39 and they had 40 (Friday). If you hold somebody around 40 you should have a chance.”
The Patriots forced five turnovers in the opening quarter, as they pulled ahead 12-5 after Cam Foster hit a jumper in the final seconds.
AC didn’t slow down in the second, doubling up the Blue Devils 14-7 for a 26-12 halftime lead.
Wayne found more success on offense in the final two quarters, but Adams Central never broke stride.
The Patriots worked the clock and then found a high-percentage shot throughout the second half.
Even after the final buzzer sounded, they celebrated but didn’t go over the top. This was a matter of handling business and working toward a bigger goal.
“We knew what we had to do to accomplish (our goal). Knowing everything a team could possibly do to us and putting our minds to everything and keeping the energy to the end was pretty much all we needed to do,” Bohlen said.
AC will take on Auburn in the C-1 state championship at 10:45 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Bulldogs have won the last two state championships and boast a 61 game winning streak.
“(Saturday) is going to be tough. Auburn likes to control the tempo and really hold people down scoring-wise. We’re going to have to find ways to score on the other end, but our defense is going to have to be there, as well,” Foster said.
All that said, the Bulldogs needed two overtimes to beat Omaha Concordia 39-37 in the other semifinals. Auburn’s defense allows just over 33 points per game, and the Patriots know they’ll have their work cut out for them.
“March madness is about opportunities and stories, and we have the opportunity to play somebody that is elite — one of the elite coaches in the history of Nebraska basketball, a storied senior class for those guys,” the AC coach said. “It’s going to take our best, but life is about opportunities and we have a great one.”
Wayne (23-6).........5 7 13 15 — 40
AC (26-2)............12 14 13 13 — 52
Wayne (40)
Jacob Phelps 1-5 0-2 3, Brandon Bartos 3-6 3-3 11, Tanner Walling 1-5 4-6 7, Colton Vovos 2-5 2-5 7, Daniel Judd 4-6 0-0 8, Tryton Blecke 1-2 0-0 2, Jacob Kneifl 1-2 0-0 2, Sedjro Agoumba 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-32 9-16 40.
Adams Central (52)
Tyler Slechta 2-4 3-4 7, Lucas Bohlen 5-8 0-1 14, Jacob Eckhardt 0-1 0-0 0, Dante Boelhower 6-8 0-0 12, Cam Foster 2-5 4-5 8, Paul Fago 2-4 1-2 6, Sam Dierks 2-2 0-0 5. Totals: 19-32 8-12 52.
Three-point field goals — W 5-13 (Phelps 1-1, Bartos 2-5, Walling 1-3, Vovos 1-3, Kneifl 0-1); AC 6-18 (Slechta 0-1, Bohlen 4-7, Eckhardt 0-1, Boelhower 0-1, Foster 0-2, Fago 1-3, Dierks 1-1). Rebounds — W 13 (Walling 5), AC 22 (Boelhower 6). Turnovers — W 13, AC 12.