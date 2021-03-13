LINCOLN — Adams Central knew it was going to have to play perfectly to dethrone two-time champion Auburn, which entered the game riding a 61 game winning streak.
While the Patriots' defense played well and limited Auburn to just 41 points, the AC offense had a tough time getting anything going against the Bulldogs. Adams Central still managed to pull within one score twice in the second half, but Auburn made enough free throws to keep the Patriots at bay, winning a third straight championship with a 41-33 victory.
"We knew (Auburn) would be really patient. We score about 60 a game, so to have six at the half was very different for us," said Adams Central head coach Zac Foster. "We were just missing shots early... I'm unbelievably proud of our kids, but for us to win that game we have to play cleaner, especially in that first half."
AC's offensive struggles came mostly in the first half. The Patriots scored just six points in the opening two quarters, with five those coming in the second. They were 0-for-6 from the field in the first period and just 2-of-8 in the second.
"It's hard to win scoring just six points in a half. That first half we'd like to have all over again," Foster said. "We had two or three layups and free throws that we normally make. Looking back on that, the first half kind of put us behind the eight ball a little bit."
"We want to get in our tempo," said Auburn head coach Jim Weeks. "To win this against a good Adams Central team — they're well coached and they're good every year — it was very gratifying."
Adams Central started the third strong and cut the lead to 15-13. But the Bulldogs went on a 13-3 run, building a 28-16 advantage in the third quarter. Again, the Patriots climbed back into it with a late rally that brought the score to 34-31, but Auburn was able to clamp down and pull away thanks to some key free throws.
Tyler Slechta led Adams Central with 14 points while Dante Boelhower chipped in with seven. Daniel Frary led Auburn with 14 points, while brothers Maverick and Ryan Binder each had 11 points for the Bulldogs.
AC head coach Zac Foster would have liked to bring home the program's first championship, but he was still proud with the way his players competed.
"They're a true team," he said. "These guys really care about each other. They love each other and they love our program. They're really unselfish. There's not a lot of kids in 2021 that are as unselfish as our guys. We're just so proud of those guys. They won 52 games in the last two years. They've left a mark on the program."
Adams Central
Tyler Slechta 6-12 0-0 14, Lucas Bohlen 2-10 0-0 5, Jacob Eckhardt 0-0 1-2 1, Dante Boelhower 3-7 1-1 7, Cam Foster 2-10 1-2, Paul Fago 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-41 3-7 33.
Auburn
Cameron Binder 0-0 4-4 4, Maverick Binder 3-5 3-5 11, Ryan Binder 4-8 2-2 11, Patzel 0-3 1-2 1, Frary 6-8 2-8 14. Totals: 13-24 12-21 41.
Three-point field goals — AC 4-21 (Slechta 2-4, Bohlen 1-9, Boelhower 0-1, Foster 1-7); Aub 3-7 (M. Binder 2-4, R. Binder 1-2, Patzel 0-1). Rebounds — AC 18 (Fago 7); Aub 29 (Frary 9); Assists — AC 4 (Slechta, Bohlen, Boelhower, Foster 1); Aub 6 (C. Binder 2, Patzel 2); Turnovers — AC 5, Aub 13.