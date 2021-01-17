DONIPHAN — After a disappointing loss to Northwest, the Adams Central girls basketball team got back in the win column on Saturday against Doniphan-Trumbull.
Though it wasn’t always pretty, the Patriots overcame turnovers and a third-quarter scoring lull, thanks in large part to a solid defensive outing. Adams Central beat the Cardinals 52-23 to improve to 9-5 on the season.
“When you have games like that (against Northwest), you have to have a short-term memory and just be ready to go out the next day. I thought our girls bounced back really well,” said AC head coach Evan Smith.
“We played with a lot of fire being the next afternoon after a night game,” said D-T head coach Jerry Caraway. “It was good.”
The Patriots came out firing out of the gate, scoring 17 points in the opening frame. Adams Central added 10 more points in the second to build up a 27-14 advantage, but it could have been an even bigger lead if it weren’t for nine first-half turnovers.
After the halftime break, the Patriots’ offense went quiet. Adams Central went scoreless for the first 5 minutes, 40 seconds of the third quarter, missing all four of their attempts from the floor and turning the ball over three times.
“We were getting good defensive rebounds and weren’t giving them second chances,” Caraway said. “I’m proud of the girls; they played hard. We had a game (Friday night) and Adams Central is a good team. For us to compete like that for 3 1/2 quarters, I’m pretty proud.”
“We had some good looks from the perimeter and the shots weren’t falling. We keep talking about how we have so many advantages inside, and we were finally able to get the ball inside to Rachel (Gooden) in the post and she did a good job finishing,” Smith said. “We also got a spark from our bench, some of our younger girls off the bench did a good job of pushing the tempo and finding people inside and hitting shots from the outside.”
But, despite AC’s offensive struggles, the Cardinals were unable to take advantage of the situation, as they made just one field goal in the quarter, going 1-for-11 from the field.
The Patriots ended the third on a 9-0 run and held Doniphan-Trumbull to 2-for-12 shooting in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals also turned the ball over nine times in the final period.
“You can’t have turnovers against them; they turn them into points too easy,” Caraway said. “We were getting open shots, but we didn’t hit a few of the open shots in a row. For us to stay solid, we’ve got to hit a few of those in a row.”
Adams Central’s defense held D-T to just 2-for-23 shooting from beyond the three-point line.
“Our girls did a good job just guarding their yard — we call it guarding their yard because you have three feet to guard on either side of you. We did a good job taking away their drive and forcing some contested, tough shots,” Smith said. “Defensively, we really stepped up our game.”
Libby Trausch led all scorers with 18 points, while Rachel Gooden tallied 11 points and had nine rebounds. Jessica Babcock poured in nine points and Lauryn Scott finished with seven points. Kadi Kimberly totaled three points while Sadie Loehr and Kylie Lancaster each had two points.
Sophie Fitch led Doniphan-Trumbull with five points, Kendyl Brummund and Addie Fay each scored four, and Madison Shimmin and Ariana Baland both tallied three. Hannah Greathouse and Kayla Kennedy finished with two points apiece.
The ninth-ranked Patriots will hit the road to play Central City before gearing up for a showdown with C-1 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Cardinals will hope to get back in the win column Tuesday against Sandy Creek (1-13).