LINCOLN — Adams Central had to play a match that was close to perfect in order to knock off No. 1 Wahoo Wednesday in the first round of the Class C-1 state tournament.
No doubt, the Patriots (22-12) surprised the Warriors in the first two sets, but Wahoo’s Mya Larson carried the Warriors toward a 25-23, 25-18, 25-12 victory and an appearance in Friday’s semifinals.
Once Larson got going, Wahoo (33-0) was difficult to contain.
“We tried making some adjustments and taking line away from (Larson) because we felt like that was her shot,” said AC head coach Libby Lollman. “But even when we were there, she’s putting balls down. She’s a heck of a player. She found holes and she just finds a way to get it done no matter where she is at.”
Larson’s 21 kills were spread almost evenly across the three sets, but her eight in the second frame seemed to spur the Warriors into the rhythm they’ve played in for most of this season.
Wahoo’s 33 wins include just three set losses. The Patriots nearly took the opener from C-1’s No. 1 team, but a pair of kills from Larson after a tie at 22 and a Patriot service error handed the set to Wahoo.
“We had too many service errors that kind of impacted that first set and I think if we wouldn’t have killed ourselves on those that we would have probably got that first one and the momentum would have swung the other way,” said Lollman.
Adams Central was a pest in the first set, answering multiple runs by Wahoo and even leading 21-20 after a solo block by Lauryn Scott.
Wahoo coach Trish Larson admitted it took a while for her team to get settled in.
“We knew they were a good team,” Larson said of Adams Central. “They beat GICC, who is also a good team, so I knew they’d be a challenge. I think we came out really tight. Just adjusting to this environment is always hard. We’ve been here before but it’s still a big place, a lot of distractions, and it takes a while to get used to. Adjusting to that was a big part of it.”
Wahoo showed more comfortability in set two.
“We started to pass better, serve better, and then stay in system, which helped a lot,” Larson said.
After the first set, Lollman said the Warriors took the Patriots out of serve receive. AC played the majority of the match out of system.
“They’re a good team that if we’re not causing some chaos on the other side with some in-system swings, they’re going to come back with a big front and different offensive weapons,” Lollman said.
In set two, Adams Central clawed back from an 8-4 deficit to take a 12-10 lead.
But after Mya Larson tied the set at 14, the Warriors cruised on an 11-4 run to go up 2-0 in the match.
Larson terminated six of her eight kills in the set after the score was tied. A kill by Kelsie Sears, who had seven on the night, ended the set after consecutive point by the Patriots.
Set three was all Warriors, who had all cylinders firing as part of an 8-1 outburst to begin the frame.
“They got into that one really good rotation in that third set with their big hitters in the front,” Lollman said. “We just didn’t have a response for it.”
Adams Central’s offense was held to just 20 total kills; six were from senior Caitlyn Scott and five from Jess Babcock.
“We focused on building a good block and a good defense around it,” Larson said.
Cami Wellensiek and Lauryn Scott each finished with three kills. Wellensiek, a senior, registered two solo blocks and one block assist, as well.
Chelsey Wiseman dished 17 assists for the Patriots. USC commit Elle Glock had 42 assists for the Warriors.
“(Wahoo) just did things a little bit better than we did,” Lollman said. “They had that momentum, and they went on more runs than we did. But I’m excited for the girls and proud of the journey they took to get here. I just couldn’t be more proud of them.”
AC (22-12)........................23 18 12
WHS (33-0).......................25 25 25
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Chelsey Wiseman 0-0-0, Hannah Gengenbach 1-0-0, Morgan Burr 1-0-0, Jess Babcock 5-2-0, Elizabeth Anderson 0-1-0, Caitlyn Scott 6-0-0, Cami Wellensiek 3-0-2 1/2, Lauryn Scott 3-0-1 1/2, Emma Estrada 1-0-0, Jady Gannon 0-0-0. Totals: 20-3-4.
Wahoo (kills-aces-blocks)
Taylor Luben 0-0-0, Josie Sutton 8-2-0, Mya Larson 21-1-0, Elle Glock 1-2-1, Lauren Kavan 8-0-1, Kelsie Sears 7-3-0, Mya Emerson 2-0-1. Totals: 47-8-3.
Assists — AC, Wiseman 17, Burr 1, Anderson 1. W, Glock 42, Luben 3.