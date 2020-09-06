WAHOO — No. 6 Adams Central added another stellar defensive outing to its resumé, shutting down Wahoo’s running game Friday night as part of a 24-7 victory over the top-ranked Warriors on the road.
“We’re sore, tired and exhausted, but we’re very happy — it’s a good sore, tired, exhausted,” said AC head coach Shawn Mulligan. “They played extremely hard. We preached to them that this was going to be as much of a mental game as it was a physical game...We had some energy early on and things go our way that just continued to build for us the entire game. The kids just played lights out.”
The Patriots took down the No. 1-ranked and defending Class C-1 champion Warriors, avenging a 2018 playoff loss at the same venue.
Adams Central broke the ice in the opening frame on a 30-yard run by Hyatt Collins with 2:27 remaining in the quarter.
Cam Foster followed up with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Slechta in the second quarter to boost the lead to 14-0.
Wahoo cracked the scoreboard in the third quarter to cut AC’s lead in half. Running back Colin Ludvik punched in a 1-yard run.
But the Patriots dominated the final 12 minutes, tacking on another touchdown from Collins — a 17-yard run — and 30-yard field goal from Slechta.
“(The win) is huge for the confidence. I was talking to a buddy and he said, ‘Now you’re the hunted,’ and he’s 100 percent right. You knock off the defending state champion and now everyone has an X on you. We’ve changed our role in a matter of one week,” Mulligan said. “We stepped up to the plate now, so people are going to be hunting us. We just have to continue to improve.”
Foster tossed for 74 yards on 5-of-11 passing. Collins finished with 173 yards on 35 carries. Slechta caught four passes for 54 yards. Elijah Mulligan had one reception for 20 yards.
The AC defense shined once again, forcing two turnovers out of the Warriors.
Slade Smith picked up an interception and Foster recovered a fumble. Blaine Peak anchored the Patriots with eight tackles and a sack. Drew Bonifas recorded seven tackles. One of Tyler Pavelka’s two tackles was a sack.
“They definitely stepped up their game. We shut out Holdrege last week, but, honestly, I don’t think there were many people that were happy with the way we performed (last week),” Mulligan said of the defense. “We knew we were going to have to strap it up... We just played with great energy and had great angles. Kind of like we’ve seen the last year and a half — just a lot of guys flying to the ball.”