GRAND ISLAND — Libby Lollman wasn't sure how to feel. Neither were her players Saturday after Adams Central knocked off No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23 in the Class C-1, District 4 final.
The Patriots captured all of the momentum in a heavyweight battle and threw the final hook to punch their way to the state tournament for the first time in 32 years.
"I'm letting this process," said Lollman, the Patriots' second-year coach. "We've seen the potential in these girls all year and they've played competitive. We were waiting for the one big win that kind of just took that next step and it was fun that it was today."
Adams Central derailed a powerhouse program that has won 10 titles, including last season's in C-2. The Crusaders fell flat following set one and couldn't recover the mojo that had won them 24 games this season.
"They came in, nothing to lose, and we came in with everything to lose, and it kind of showed up," said GICC head coach Sharon Zavala.
Grand Island Central Catholic won the opening set 25-19, but it felt largely like it went to the Patriots.
After taking a commanding 18-8 lead, and again at 22-10, the Crusaders were hanging on by a thread to escape the set victorious. Adams Central scored nine of the last 12 points in the set before Gracie Woods got GICC above water and into the second frame up 1-0.
Adams Central (22-11) harnessed that stepping-stone finish in the first set and translated it into three nail-biting set wins.
GICC hardly rolled over, but lacked the necessary energy to survive Adams Central's wrath.
The Patriots dug, served, and killed with more gusto.
"That's a great team on the other side," Lollman said. "I'm just so impressed with how we fought. Sometimes it wasn't always pretty, but they fought until the end."
Lauryn Scott's eight-point serving run in set two separated the Patriots from the Crusaders, who led 16-13 before the younger Scott stepped to the line.
Scott's pair of aces coupled with Hannah Gengenbach's block and two kills put the Patriots in command and pushed them to even the match.
Gengenbach recorded nine kills in the match, which was a career-high for the freshman. With GICC's focus on the outside in containing Caitlyn Scott and Jess Babcock, the middle was left mostly open for Gengenbach to be successful.
"We told Hannah 'You need to be aggressive every single point. You need to be going in with a full approach.' And she did that," Lollman said. "We had to make (GICC) respect our middles. We did that. We gave her the ball at the right time and she did a nice job of putting it away."
Caitlyn Scott powered AC through the second and fourth sets, combining to collect 12 of her match-high 19 kills between the two.
Jess Babcock finished the match strong with eight of her 10 kills coming between the third and fourth sets.
Adams Central staved off a comeback by the Crusaders in set three after leading 22-18.
The Crusaders tied the set at 23 and then at 24 on a kill by Woods. But kills by Cami Wellensiek and Gengenbach gave the Patriots a 2-1 set lead.
"At times we've struggled a bit to spread the court, but tonight we really did a great job. Our setters did a great job, "Gengenbach said.
Back-to-back kills by Wellensiek in set four put AC up 14-11 before two kills and block by Chloe Cloud put the Crusaders back in front.
A four-point stretch by AC provided a 20-17 advantage. The at 23-19, GICC got two kills each from Woods and Cloud to tie it up.
Babcock found the floor and then the Crusaders were called in the net on match point, which caused the referees to be showered with boos.
Adams Central half-heartedly celebrated at first, until the up official stepped down. Then, the celebration commenced, although no plaque was available to take home due to a mailing issue by the NSAA.
"We were the complete underdogs," Caitlyn Scott said. "We just went in saying that we had nothing to lose, play our whole hearts out, and we'll see what happens."
Four days prior, Adams Central thought its season was over after losing in the subdistrict final to Kearney Catholic.
A wild card berth turned into a state berth through four challenging sets on Saturday, returning the Patriots to the state tournament for the first time since 1988.
"It was sad thinking (Tuesday) was our last game with them," Lollman said. "It's been 32 years and this group deserves it. I've got a great group of assistant coaches and everybody kind of stuck to the game plan and did what they were supposed to and this was the outcome."
Zavala said the 13th-seeded Patriots were a tough draw.
"We really didn't want to get Adams Central because I know how athletic they are," Zavala said.
The Crusaders (24-4) struggled to get the ball over the net as much as they have all year, Zavala said after her team committed 18 attack errors and eight from the service line.
"We just errored a lot on our offense," she said. "The last time we played them we missed so many serves and now it wasn't our serves, it was our missed attacks."
Evan Glade led three Crusaders in double figures with 13 kills. Cloud and Woods each had 10.
"I think Adams Central just played a really good game," said Zavala. "We made too many errors and just fed into their excitement."
AC (22-11)………….19 25 26 25
GICC (24-4)………..25 22 24 23
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Chelsey Wiseman 1-0-2, Hannah Gengenbach 9-0-1/2, Morgan Burr 0-0-0, Jess Babcock 10-1-1, Elizabeth Anderson 0-2-0, Caitlyn Scott 19-1-1, Cami Wellensiek 4-0-1 1/2, Lauryn Scott 1-5-2, Emma Estrada 0-0-0. Totals: 44-9-8.
GICC (kills-aces-blocks)
Hailey Asche 0-1-0, Rylie Rice 7-1-0, Evan Glade 13-2-0, Carolyn Maser 1-0-0, Chloe Cloud 10-0-6, Maddie Urbanski 0-1-0, Gracie Woods 10-0-0, Kylee Hasselmann 0-0-0, Lucy Ghaifan 4-0-2, Alyssa Wilson 0-1-0. Totals: 45-6-8.
Assists — AC, Wiseman 39, Burr 2, C. Scott 1; GICC, Maser 33, Woods 7, Glade 1.