LINCOLN — Adams Central’s state tournament appearance last season — the first in 10 years — is proving beneficial.
The bright lights aren’t so bright anymore, and the No. 7-seeded Patriots demonstrated that Thursday in their 44-30 upset of No. 2 Chadron at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
“I think being here last year really made a big difference,” AC head coach Evan Smith said. “Our girls were super loose before the game and just kind of felt like that pressure wasn’t on them.”
The Cardinals (23-3) got nine early points from Olivia Reed, who averages 17 points, but the 6-foot sophomore was virtually muted by Adams Central’s defense the rest of the way.
Adams Central held Chadron to 24 percent shooting (11-for-46) from the floor. The Cardinals were 5-for-27 from the 3-point line.
“Our defense was unreal,” Smith said. “That’s kind of what we’ve been hanging our hat on. We’ve talked about it several times, just how well this team can play defensively and it’s really unselfish defense.
“The girls help so well, executed our game plan defensively against (Chadron’s) better players, got them frustrated, and then, like all year long, we were able to rebound really well...That really made a big difference for us.”
The game was knotted at 17 at halftime, but Adams Central dominated the second half.
“Once that first half got over, we were able to kind of rock and roll,” Smith said.
The Patriots opened the second half with 10 straight points before Chadron finally scored five minutes into the third quarter.
AC extended its run to 22-4 into the fourth quarter, and Chadron’s body language read defeated.
“It just became too much of a mountain to climb,” Chadron head coach Jonn McClain said. “We knew that at any moment they could go off and they kind of did in that second half. We never got going, which is more credit to them. They played a great game defensively.”
“You could feel our girls really get into a rhythm there during that third and fourth quarter,” Smith said. “We were able to step into some shots, which we weren’t able to do in the first half.”
Although the Cardinals scored five points in a row to cut their deficit to 13 with five minutes left in the game, Adams Central’s Libby Trausch nailed a dagger 3-pointer and added another two just a minute and a half later.
Trausch, once again, was nails in the second half. The sophomore scored 13 of her game-high 18 points after halftime and finished 7-of-13 from the floor and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.
“It was really fun,” Trausch said with a smile. “I feel like we had more experience here because we played here last year and it’s really fun to play (at Devaney).”
Fellow sophomore Jessica Babcock added nine points for the Patriots — eight in the second half. Babcock followed a Trausch triple with six straight points in the third quarter.
“You could just tell the comfort level was good for (Babcock and Trausch),” Smith said.
Chadron struggled mightily to score in the second half. The Cardinals managed a measly three points in the third quarter on 1-of-10 shooting. Reed had their only field goal. She later contributed a pair of free throws to finish with a team-high 13 points.
“We were able to step out on her a little bit more,” Smith said. “We mixed up a few defenses on her and when we did it seemed like she hit some shots, so we just kind of stayed with her. Bryn Lang did a great job staying out on her when she was shooting the ball. Just another great team effort again.”
Tyleigh Strotheide and Shea Bailey splashed 3s in the fourth, but the Cardinals raised the white flag with more than a minute left, replacing their starters with the bench. Adams Central obliged as well.
“Credit to Adams Central,” McClain said. “The way they stuck with their defensive game plan and just were really disciplined. They were able to get it rolling obviously way better than we were in the second half and that’s really the difference in the game.”
The Patriots led by as many as 18 points in the fourth after Babcock went coast-to-coast and finished with a Euro step layup at the other end.
Adams Central out-rebounded Chadron 41-24 in the game, which, coupled with their rigid defense, has been the Patriots’ MO. Kylie Dierks hauled in a team-high nine boards, Trausch grabbed eight, and Rachel Goodon seven.
“We knew that was going to be a big part of the game,” McClain said. “They got some key offensive put-backs and finishes.”
Despite dealing with multiple injuries by different players, Adams Central has remained a collective unit, and only picked up steam by playing with its back to the wall.
It’d be easy to forget there are just two seniors on the team.
“I think we’ve gotten way more confident with each other and we’re sharing the ball more,” Trausch said. “We’re just playing really well right now.
“With our injuries and everything we’ve been through, I didn’t think we’d make it this far.”
Last Friday, the Patriots (17-10) knocked off No. 4 Broken Bow handily in the district final. They’ve won five straight games after not collecting consecutive victories during an 18-game stretch from Dec. 14, 2019, to Feb. 11.
Now, Adams Central finds itself in the Class C-1 semifinals, where the Patriots will face No. 3 North Bend at 10:45 a.m. in Pinnacle Bank Arena Friday. North Bend beat West Point-Beemer 48-33 on Thursday.
AC (17-10)..................8 9 14 13 — 44
Chadron (23-3-)..........12 5 3 10 — 30
Adams Central (44)
Libby Trausch 7-13 0-1 18, Jessica Babcock 4-10 1-4 9, Bryn Lang 2-7 0-0 6, Cami Wellensiek 1-3 0-0 2, Kylie Dierks 0-4 0-1 0, Rachel Goodon 2-3 1-2 5, Caitlyn Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Lauryn Scott 2-2 0-0 4, Abby Stroh 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 17-43 2-8 44.
Chadron (30)
Jacey Garrett 1-10 1-2 3, Tyleigh Strotheide 2-6 0-0 6, Shea Bailey 2-13 0-0 6, Olivia Reed 5-11 2-4 13, Anika Burke 0-0 0-0 0, Madisyn Hamar 0-2 0-0 0, Dawnielle Dunbar 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 11-46 3-6 30.
Three-point goals — AC 6-12 (Trausch 4-6, Lang 2-6); C 5-27 (Garrett 0-5, Strotheide 2-5, Bailey 2-10, Reed 1-3, Hamar 0-1, Dunbar 0-3). Rebounds — AC 41 (Dierks 9); C 24 (Reed 5). Turnovers — AC 19; C 12.
