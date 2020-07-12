Going into Sunday’s game, Hastings right-hander Shay Schanaman had totaled 20 strikeouts in just 9 2/3 innings, though he had yet to throw four innings in any outing this season.
But Sunday agains the Western Nebraska Pioneers, Schanaman had his longest outing of the year and powered the Sodbusters to a 2-0 victory in a low-scoring affair at Duncan Field.
“(Schanaman) is a stud,” said Sodbusters’ coach JM Kelly. “I’ve heard about him since I’ve been up here and how good he is and how hard he throws, but he doesn’t just throw hard, he knows how to pitch. That’s what’s going to help him be successful later on down the line. The kid has a really special future ahead of him. I’m glad he’s here.”
Schanaman got the starting nod for Sunday’s contest and tossed six scoreless innings, amassing up 12 strikeouts in the process. With his fastball reaching the mid 90s at times and his slider fooling the Pioneer hitters, Schanaman had it working on the mound.
“It felt good. It was nice to get out there with no pitch limit and nothing to worry about; just go out there and let it flow,” said Schanaman, who throws for the Husker baseball team. “I threw strikes, that was the main thing. I knew if I could be in the zone they’d have a hard time to hit, and that’s what happened.”
Western Nebraska failed to get a hit until the fifth inning, when it was quickly erased by an inning-ending double play. Schanaman gave up just two hits during his outing and walked only one batter, despite needing a few extra outs to account for some of Hastings’ five errors in the game.
“All of those spots he was put in, he probably shouldn’t have been in,” Kelly said. “We didn’t play ver well defensively, but when you have a guy like that on the mound that’s a bulldog. Nothing gets to him.”
“I haven’t thrown a lot in the stretch, and to be able to be in the zone and not lose any velo (velocity) out of the stretch, that was big,” Schanaman said. “Everything felt good today.”
Schanaman’s opposition Kyle Kloeppel also had it working on the mound. He matched the Husker’s scoreless streak for four innings before Hastings finally cracked the scoreboard in the fifth inning. Grant Schmidt went station to station after reaching first on a single, taking second on a passed ball, tagging up and advancing to third on a fly ball, and then scoring on a wild pitch.
The second run pushed across by the Sodbusters was manufactured in a similar manner. Casey Burnham led off the sixth inning with a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. He then stole third and advanced home for the score when the throw to catch him stealing found its way down the third base line.
“That’s my style and that’s the style I coach under in college. That’s the style I’ve developed and I like that way,” Kelly said of being able to manufacture runs. “I knew we were going to get to the guy, it was just a matter of when... I would have like to have a couple more guys come through, but we did what we had to do to win. And at the end of the day that’s what matters the most.”
Hastings will now have two days off before hosting Pioneers again in a three-game set. Sunday’s win put the Sodbusters in a tie for first in the division with the Fremont Moo.
W. NE (8-9).............000 000 000 — 0 3 2
HAS (9-8)................000 011 00x — 2 5 5
W — Shay Schanaman. L — Kyle Kloppel.
