According to a release from Hastings College, Skyler Good has been named the new interim head men’s and women’s golf coach.
Good is a recent graduate of Hastings College and played on the men’s golf team during his four years here where he spent three of those seasons in the top five on the varsity team. He also graduated from Hastings High, where he competed for the golf team.
“Skyler’s passion for Hastings College and the golf program is evident from his time as a student athlete and throughout the interview process,” Athletic Director BJ Pumroy said in the release. “I expect that passion will serve our campus well as he strives to improve the on course success of the team as well as growing the roster sizes.”
Good, is a December 2019 Hastings College graduate with a degree in Business Administration and minor of a coaching endorsement. As an undergraduate, he was on the Broncos’ golf team for all four years. He also served as an event staff member working the scoretable at basketball games and was visible through involvement in other areas of campus.
Good is currently is working at Waddell and Reed Financial Advisors in Grand Island.
“Having played for Hastings College while I was a student here, I knew coming back to help out with the program in some way, shape, or form was something that I wanted to do,” Good said. “When I was advised that the head coach position was available, it was inevitable for me to go for it. Hastings College is such a special place, with many special people, that I carry near to my heart. I am ecstatic to be given the opportunity to run the men’s and women’s golf programs.
“Just as everyone else, we cannot wait to get out and get our season started. I have been handed the torch with a great group of kids both on, and off the course and I couldn’t be more excited.”