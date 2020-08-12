A big second inning fueled the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs to an 8-3 win over the Hastings Sodbusters Wednesday at Duncan Field.
While the loss does not mathematically eliminate the Sodbusters, it does make their road to the Expedition League championship series extremely difficult. With Hastings defeat and a win by the Fremont Moo, the ‘Busters now trail their division rival by four games with just seven contests remaining.
Souris Valley jumped on top of the Sodbusters in the second inning, scoring five runs in the frame against Hastings starter Evans Hendricks. Hendricks ended the game with four innings pitched after giving up just six hits but walking seven. He allowed seven runs, five of which were earned, and struck out four.
Hastings native Jacob Shaw took the mound in relief for the ‘Busters and shone. He threw the final five innings and held the Moo to just one run on four hits. Shaw walked two and struck out a pair. It was Shaw’s first pitching appearance with the Sodbusters after spending the summer pitching for the Hastings Five Points Bank American Legion baseball team.
The Sodbusters’ offense was held in check all night, as they finished with just three hits against the Sabre Dogs. Souris Valley starter Austin Glaze tossed six innings and allowed three hits, three earned runs and struck out seven Hastings hitters. The three runs allowed are the most on the season for Glaze, who has an ERA of 1.69 on the year.
Tanner Riley finished the game out for the Dogs, facing just one batter more than the minimum in his three innings of work. He struck out six.
Garrett Kennedy, Efry Cervantes and Ryan McDonald accounted for the three Hastings hits. Cervantes’ base knock was a double — his ninth of the season —while McDonald hit a triple. McDonald, Mike Boeve and Ryan Doran drove in runs for the Sodbusters. For Boeve, it’s his 12th RBI in just 13 games with the Sodbusters. He too was playing for the Chiefs’ legion team before taking the diamond with the ‘Busters.
Souris Valley totaled 10 hits on the night, with Josh Solomon and Sebastian Murillo lead the way with two apiece. Murillo and Mason Dineson both drove in a pair of runs.
After the Sabre Dogs made it a 7-0 lead in the top of the third inning, Hastings finally got on the board in the fourth on Doran’s RBI ground out. The Sabre Dogs increased their lead to 8-1 in the sixth, but the ‘Busters tried to stay in the game, adding two runs of their own.
Boeve plated Kennedy and then McDonald later plated Cervantes on another sacrifice fly.
Souris Valley then violently shut the door on the Sodbusters offense, as Riley needed carved up the Hastings hitters.
Hastings will conclude its series, and the season matchup, with the Sabre Dogs on Thursday at Duncan Field at 6:35 p.m. The Sodbusters then have a road series with the Pierre Trappers before ending the regular season at home with the Western Nebraska Pioneers.