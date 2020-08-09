GERING — The Hastings Sodbusters dropped their weekend series against the Western Nebraska Pioneers by losing the rubber match Sunday 14-6 in front of 952 fans at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.
Friday’s game was postponed, and a doubleheader was played Saturday. The teams split with Hastings winning game one 15-7 behind a complete game shutout by Andrew Shaw. The Pioneers took game two 7-1 thanks to a stellar pitching performance from their staff.
In Sunday’s finale, the offenses each tallied 12 hits, but Hastings committed four errors on defense while the Pioneers played a clean game.
Nate Zyzda was tagged with the loss after allowing eight runs on nine hits across four innings. Jacob Schroeder threw 1 1/3, giving up just one hit but two runs (one earned). Hunter Washburn and Mike Boeve combined for the final 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four more runs on a combined two hits and five walks.
Boeve was an offensive bright spot for the Sodbusters, finishing 3-for-5 with a double and pair of RBI.
Ryan McDonald, Griffin Everitt, JT Cafferty, and Cameron Frederick each had two hits. Casey Burnham was 1-for-4.
Jason Luke was 3-for-5 for Western Nebraska, which improved to 16-27 on the year. Hastings slipped to 22-20.
The Sodbusters scored five runs between the fifth and seventh innings. The Pioneers jumped out to an 8-1 lead after four frames.
Hastings returns to Duncan Field Monday and will open a four-game set against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.