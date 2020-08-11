You know what they say: Go to the ballpark enough and you’ll see something you’ve never witnessed before.
That was the case for many Tuesday night at Duncan Field, where the Hastings Sodbusters defeated Souris Valley 9-8, even after the game-tying run appeared to have crossed the plate.
“He just missed (the plate). He straight up missed it. I’ve never seen it before,” said Hastings co-owner and coach Bryan Frew.
Hastings had led 9-2 at one point, but the Sabre Dogs chipped away until it was 9-8 and they had runners on second and third with two outs in the top of the ninth.
Sodbusters’ reliever and Hastings native Jake Schroeder was on the mound and admittedly was paying more attention to the base runner at third, Justin Cooper. Schroeder’s 2-2 pitch sailed over catcher JT Cafferty’s head, allowing the speedy Cooper to advance to home, where he slid and jumped up celebrating with his teammates after supposedly tying the game.
But the home plate umpire stayed in position at home, where Schroeder was standing with the ball, until the ump finally called Cooper out for not touching home and leaving the field of play.
“They had a runner at third, and I was too worried about him and I couldn’t make a good pitch. I hit the backstop, and my coach came out running that he missed the plate. I had the ball in my glove and was standing at the plate and looked at the umpire and said, ‘I can’t chase after him.’ And he called him out,” Schroeder said.
“When the splitter (Schroeder’s pitch) sailed, I was like, ‘Oh, boy,’ ” Cafferty said. “But the umpire was all over it, and our pitcher was the closest one there... I didn’t see it because I was more concerned we just possibly gave up a run...but a ‘Busters win is a ‘Busters win.”
Souris Valley head coach Corey Thompson sprinted up the dugout steps and let his feelings be known to the umpire, and everyone in attendance. The play resulted in the final out of the game, giving Hastings a 9-8 victory.
“(Cooper) is fast, that’s why he’s pinch running late in the game,” Frew said. “It was one of the more interesting ways to end a ball game, for sure.”
The win came at a good time for the Sodbusters. It had been a rough three-game stretch for Hastings. The Sodbusters were outscored 28-9 over those three games, but they matched that production by scoring nine runs in the first three innings against Souris Valley Tuesday.
Hastings poured it on in the second inning, virtually putting the game out of reach with six runs on six hits, benefitting from one SV error.
The Sodbusters loaded the bases with just one out for two-hole hitter Efry Cervantes, and — per usual — he delivered. The future Nebraska Cornhusker pulled the ball down the left field line for a bases-clearing double.
In his 15 games with Hastings, Cervantes has 19 hits, 17 RBIs, and eight doubles.
“I feel like every hit (Cervantes) gets is the biggest hit because it’s always in a big situation when we really need him. In the short time he’s been here, I feel like he’s become a fan favorite just because there’s no moment too big for him,” Frew said. “I just feel so confident he’s going to come through when he has the opportunity.”
A wild pitch moved Cervantes to third base, and Hastings native Mike Boeve cashed in on the opportunity with a high-chopping single over the first baseman and into right field. His hit increased the Sodbuster advantage to 5-1 before the home team got two more runs on a single, with an error on the play, by Griffin Everitt.
Souris Valley tacked on another run, but Hastings again answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. The Sodbusters manufactured their runs in the frame with ground outs from Cervantes and Boeve.
Starter Jeremy Schneider was pitching well and dancing out of trouble for Hastings through the first five innings, but the Sabre Dogs finally got to him in the top of the sixth, where he allowed four runs. His final line was six innings pitched, five hits and four earned runs allowed.
Souris Valley added yet another run — its sixth unanswered — in the top of the eighth to cut the Hastings lead to 9-8 and even had the tying run 90 feet away on third. But the Hastings High grad Schroeder got SV’s Mason Dineson to strike out on a filthy breaking ball to end the threat.
“(The curveball) felt well (Tuesday),” Schroeder said.
Hastings will continue its series with Souris Valley Wednesday and Thursday, both games at 6:35 p.m. at Duncan Field. The Sodbusters’ skid dropped them to 3 1/2 games behind Clark Division leader Fremont, while the Sabre Dogs are 4 1/2 games back of the Badlands Big Sticks in the Lewis Division.
With just eight games remaining, five of which are at home, Frew knows his team can’t waste any time making a move for first place in the division and that automatic spot in the Expedition League Championship series.
“That was three losses in a row for us, so that might have been nail in the coffin for our playoff chances if we didn’t win Tuesday,” Frew said. “Fremont, we have to hope they lose, but they’re playing good baseball right now...They’re going to be tough to catch. Three games is still within reach, but we’re going to have to do some scoreboard watching and make sure we take care of business.”
SVS (22-20)..........011 014 010 — 8 8 1
HAS (22-21).......162 000 00x — 9 13 5
W — Jeremy Schneider. L — Ronny Piermier.
2B — SV, Sebastian Murillo; H, Efry Cervantes, Garrett Kennedy.