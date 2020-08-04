After seeing a combined 33 runs on the scoreboard after the last two games, the Hastings Sodbusters were more than happy seeing eight zeroes in the visitor’s linescore Tuesday.
Hastings starter Evans Hendricks allowed just three runs — all of which were unearned — in his six innings of work as the ‘Busters shut down the sizzling bats of the Fremont Moo. Hastings’ offense was quiet for much of the game but rallied in the seventh inning Tuesday night for a 5-3 win at Duncan Field.
“Our arms are really good, we just struggled the last two games. But (Hendricks) did a good job,” said Sodbusters’ coach JM Kelly. “It was nice to see that.”
Through the first six innings, Hastings out-hit the Moo but still trailed 3-1. During that time, the Sodbusters had five base runners reach scoring position, but only one crossed the plate.
The offense finally came on late in the game, thanks to three straight free passes by Brody Sintek to open the seventh inning. Up to that point, the Fremont starter had allowed just one run, coming way back in the first when he gave up three straight singles.
With the bases loaded, Hastings’ nine-hole hitter Dylan Herd trimmed the Moo lead to 3-2. The next Sodbuster hitter, Casey Burnham, then singled home the game-tying run.
The Moo brought in Truit Luth to relieve Sintek, and after getting the second out of the inning and bringing the count to 3-2 against Efry Cervantes, the Sodbusters three-hole hitter tucked a hard hit line drive right inside of the left field line for a two-run double. The hit gave Hastings a 5-3 lead.
“All night I was a little worried (after failing to cash in on scoring chances), and then finally in that inning... that was just big time by Efry,” the coach said.
“The first two pitches, I didn’t think were strikes, but it was out of my control. I’m a big guy on controlling what I can control, so I had to flush those two pitches quick because it was a tight game... I saw the slider up and put a good swing on it,” Cervantes said.
Cervantes, who joined the team in the final week of July, has totaled 12 hits in eight games and has driven in 11 runs.
“It’s been a lot of fun. We have a great group of guys right here. I’m just enjoying myself; summer ball, having fun — I’m just happy to be playing baseball again,” Cervantes said. “With everything happening right now in the world, it’s nice to have some normalcy playing baseball.”
“There’s a reason he played junior college ball where he did and a reason why he’s going to Nebraska: the kid can play,” Kelly said. “The kid can play, and he’s a smart player too. A great internal clock on the infield, and he just does a great job all the way around, knowing what’s going on at all times.”
The pitching has struggled for Hastings the previous two games against the Moo, giving up 17 hits in a road loss on Sunday and another 21 in Monday’s home defeat. The Sodbusters lost both games by a combined 33-11.
But the home team had no such issues Tuesday. Hendricks danced around potential scoring threats to keep the Moo off the scoreboard in multiple innings. He finished the game with six innings pitched, three strikeouts and four hits allowed.
“He didn’t really have the breaking ball working; he was pretty much pitching on fastball location more than anything. He was locating that and they were swinging and missing it,” Kelly said. “He did a great job.”
Jake Bigham, who entered the game in relief to start the seventh, was dominant, allowing just one Fremont batter to reach base in the final three innings. All of that even after the first batter he faced hit a line drive off of the back of the right hander; the ball was fielded by Cervantes, who fired to first to record the out.
“I knew what we’d get bringing Bigham in,” the coach said. “(Hastings’ closer Trey) Kissack asked me if he should be throwing, and I said, ‘No, it’s Bigham’s. Let’s let him have it.’ “
Cervantes finished the game with three RBIs, and he and Burnham led the team with two hits apiece.
Hastings will host Fremont Wednesday in the team’s final home game before a quick four-game road trip.
Fremont (21-17)....................030 000 000 — 3 5 0
Hastings (21-16)....................100 004 00x — 5 7 1
W — Evans Hendricks. L — Brody Sintek. S — Jake Bigham.
2B — H, Efry Cervantes.