The Hastings Sodbusters weren’t expecting to go through another head coaching change during a season like they had during the previous two.
But for the third consecutive summer, the team’s manager stepped down. It happened following the team’s July 3 game in Pierre, S.D.
Bill Clay, who is 67 years old, announced he did not feel comfortable continuing to coach amid risks of contracting the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
In a message to the Tribune, Clay said that it was the team’s travel that made him most uncomfortable. He credited the team for taking all the necessary precautions and following state and local health guidelines.
The team’s co-owner and general manager Scott Galusha, who was accompanying the Sodbusters on their eight-day road trip, assumed coaching duties for the final four games of the trip.
However, the Sodbusters released a plan Wednesday outlining their plan to implement a new coach.
J.M. Kelly, a native of Buna, Texas, and current assistant coach at Northern Oklahoma College, will take the reins from Galusha when the team returns home Thursday night.
Kelly graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, in 2018 and is finishing his master’s from East Central University. He spent the 2019 summer managing the El Dorado Broncos of the Sunflower Collegiate League in Kansas. The team went 22-14 under Kelly.
The Sodbusters host the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs (Minot, N.D.) Thursday and Friday for 6:35 p.m. starts. Then, the Western Nebraska Pioneers come to town for a five-game set.