If you’re like us sports writers, Sunday and Monday were loooong days. And they were just the very start.
No sports? Nothing to cover? Nothing live to watch on TV?
We were lucky enough in Nebraska to have our boys state basketball tournament play out through the weekend, and televised at that. Many around the country were canceled, some even after the first day.
But after Saturday night’s last championship buzzer, we looked at each other and collectively groaned.
“What now?”
We, unfortunately, can’t answer that.
As the new novel coronavirus, COVID-19, changes our very lives in ways we’ve never before experienced, we’ve received a steady flow of cancellations and postponements, including Nick and my favorite: baseball season.
But more than that, we wondered what our jobs would entail with no sporting events to write stories about the next few months.
After all, the NAIA canceled its spring season, meaning no Hastings College activities.
And so far, the NSAA has pushed back its schedule for at least the rest of the month of March. It’s expected to be longer.
We feared our sports pages would be recycled and repetitive content, everything enveloped with this virus.
We plan on publishing our winter All-Tribland sections later this week, but what’s after that?
Our newsroom collectively brainstormed how we could still tell stories — Tribland stories.
Our thinking led us to this: the tales of our teams from months, years, and decades past.
Starting today until further notice, we’ll be showcasing Tribland’s history in sports here. We’re diving deep into our archives to republish some of our region’s random and intriguing stories.
We are open to hearing from you, our readers, if there is a story you’d like to see on a Tribune sports page for a second time.
Like most of you, we are anxious for the day sports return and we can feel some sense of normalcy.
Until then, we all have to be responsible and do our part to keep ourselves and those around us safe and healthy, to make all these sacrifices of time, work or enjoyment worth it in the long run.
As a paper, we will continue to do our part in keeping you informed, and for the foreseeable future, much of that information will be about public health and safety. But we hope we can also bring you joy and encouragement during this troubling time.
Hopefully these old stories of sports triumphs from Tribland’s past will do just that.
