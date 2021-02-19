KEARNEY — Adams Central head coach Zac Foster summarized Friday’s regular season finale against Kearney Catholic perfectly.
“Somebody really good was going to lose,” Foster said.
Unfortunately for the Patriots, the second-ranked team in Class C-1, it was them.
No. 3 Kearney Catholic handed Adams Central its second loss of the season on a 3-pointer by Blake Thiele in the closing seconds at Cope Coliseum in Kearney.
The 39-36 loss ends the Patriots’ school record winning streak at 21 games.
“We were excited to play somebody who is championship caliber,” Foster said. “We feel we are, and we knew there would be lessons if we won or lost.”
Adams Central’s loss came with one point over the final seven minutes. The drought squandered what was at the time a nine-point lead following two straight AC baskets to start the fourth quarter.
Dante Boelhower slipped past his defender and banked a lay in. After a KC turnover, Jacob Eckhardt drilled his second 3-pointer. 35-26 Patriots.
On came the wrath of Kearney Catholic, which finished the game 5-for-8 from the floor with three 3-pointers.
Logan O’Brien scored seven of his game-high 14 in the fourth, six of which came consecutively after Eckhardt’s triple.
A 3-pointer by Brett Mahony tied the game at 36 before the Stars held for the final 1 ½ minutes after AC turned it over.
The Patriots sat in their staple 1-3-1 zone defense, where Foster says they are most comfortable. A pass to the corner to Mahony caused AC to collapse. Mahony sent a skip pass to the corner opposite him and Thiele launched an open trey.
Splash. Pandemonium in Cope.
“We knew they were really going to sink in on Brett and one of us would be open,” Thiele said. “That just happened to be me there.”
Kearney Catholic fouled Cam Foster twice on a pair of ensuing inbounds passes to halt him or any Patriot from firing a tying shot. On the third throw in, the pass to Foster was tipped and by the time he recovered to shoot, the attempt was well short.
“We just kept doing what we were doing on the defensive end,” said Stars’ head coach Bob Langan. “We wanted to keep Cam Foster from going left… We just locked in.”
Zac Foster pointed to rebounding as one of the glaring differences in the game. His Patriots were out-rebounded 33-12. The Stars garnered multiple second chance opportunities and it cost AC.
“They just murdered us on the glass,” Foster said. “If there’s one thing to look at it’s rebounding. Ultimately, 39 (points) is what we give up on the season average wise; but 36 isn’t enough. The end of the game we didn’t execute good enough, we didn’t coach good enough.”
Adams Central rallied from a 10-8 deficit after the first eight minutes, taking its first lead on Eckhardt’s first 3-pointer seconds into the second frame.
The Patriots finished the first half on a 10-6 run to earn a 23-18 lead. Boelhower made it 25-18 immediately after the break.
Cam Foster cored 10 of his 11 in the opening half. Paul Fago contributed five off the bench on the only two shots he took.
The Patriots enter the postseason with a small laceration, not a stiches-worthy cut. They’ll host a subdistrict beginning Tuesday with Fillmore Central and, with a win, then potentially meeting Gibbon or Wood River in the finals.
“We had a great regular season, but we’re excited for the next step,” Foster said. “This stings, obviously. We’ve got to try to put it past us and hopefully we play well next week.”
AC (21-2)……..…..8 15 7 6 — 36
KC (20-2)……….10 8 8 13 — 39
Adams Central (36)
Tyler Slechta 4-7 0-0 9, Lucas Bohlen 0-3 0-0 0, Jacob Eckhardt 2-4 1-2 7, Dante Boelhower 2-3 0-0 4, Cam Foster 5-15 1-2 11, Paul Fago 2-2 0-0 5. Totals: 15-34 2-4 36.
Kearney Catholic (39)
Garret Schmaderer 0-1 0-0 0, Logan O’Brien 5-10 2-2 14, Blake Thiele 2-10-1 5, Brett Mahony 3-9 1-2 9, Kegan Bosshamer 3-6 0-2 7, Turner Plugge 1-2 0-0 3, Dylan Merz 0-2 1-2 1. Totals: 14-37 4-9 39.
Three-point field goals — AC 4-15 (Slechta 1-3, Bohlen 0-3, Eckhardt 2-3, Foster 0-5, Fago 1-1); KC 7-16 (O’Brien 2-3, Thiele 1-6, Mahony 2-2, Bosshamer 1-3, Plugge 1-2). Rebounds — AC 12 (Slechta 3); KC 33 (Mahony 12). Turnovers — AC 10; KC 18.