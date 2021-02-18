OMAHA — Thayer Central head coach Josh Bowers said Dominc Stewart has improved wrestling while on his feet, and it's paying huge dividends in the state tournament. The Titans' senior has been on bottom position just 12 seconds through three matches in the tourney, and all 12 of those came in Thursday's semifinal match.
Stewart quickly escaped control from Xavier Perez of Elm Creek and proceeded to defeat his opponent 10-6 to advance to the 145-pound Class D state championship.
The 10-6 decision coupled with a pair of second-period pins in the first round and quarterfinals gives Stewart a record of 47-7 on the year. Now, the Titan is hoping to bring home Thayer Central's seventh gold medal.
Stewart will have as tough of a task as it gets in the finals. He'll square off with defending state champion Ruger Reimers, who set the Class D career wins record Wednesday. Reimers has 206 victories under his belt, just one away from the second-most wins in Nebraska high school wrestling history.