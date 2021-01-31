RALSTON — The Tri-City Storm defeated the Omaha Lancers by a final score of 3-1 Saturday night at Ralston Arena. Tri-City has now won the opening two games of a three-game weekend against Omaha.
Cole McWard, Mark Estapa, and Matthew Knies scored Tri-City’s goals in the victory. Connor Hopkins recorded the win in goal after making 18 saves on 19 shots. Tri-City returns home to the Viaero Center tomorrow night for another matchup against the Lancers.
Omaha’s Ayrton Martino opened the scoring Saturday night on the first shot of the game. Martino’s goal was scored at 2:17 of the 1st period and was assisted by Nikita Tarasevich. After falling behind by a goal, Tri-City answered back to tie the game at 8:52 of the 1st period. Cole McWard scored his fifth goal of the season on a goal assisted by Vinny Borgesi and Cole O’Hara. McWard’s goal was scored on the power-play. Omaha outshot Tri-City 7-5 in the 1st period and the game entered the 2nd period in a 1-1 tie.
Each team recorded seven shots on net during the 2nd period. With no goals scored in the 2nd period, the game entered the 3rd period in a 1-1 tie. Tri-City was 1-2-0-1 when tied after the 2nd period entering tonight’s game.
Mark Estapa scored the game-winning goal for Tri-City at 10:41 of the 3rd period. Estapa’s goal was his sixth of the season and was assisted by Carter Mazur and Guillaume Richard. With under one minute to play, Matthew Knies scored an empty-net goal to give Tri-City the 3-1 road victory. Tri-City outshot Omaha 26-19 in the game.
Mark Estapa was named the 1st Star of the game. Cole McWard was named the 2nd Star of the game, and Connor Hopkins was named the 3rd Star of the game. Tri-City jumped ahead of Omaha for 2nd place in the USHL’s Western Conference standings following the win. The Storm also improved to 13-8-0-1 in the win.
The Storm return to action on Sunday, January 31st in a home game against the Omaha Lancers. For the latest information regarding the Tri-City Storm, including tickets to the next home game, visit www.StormHockey.com.