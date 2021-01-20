This story was inadvertently omitted from Wednesday's edition of the Tribune. Blue Hill's game versus Harvard happened Tuesday night.
HARVARD — The Blue Hill Bobcats (8-5) used a balance attack to beat fellow conference opponent in the Harvard Cardinals 50-17 Tuesday night. The Bobcats had seven girls score and held the Cardinals (1-13) to just four first half points.
“We always focus on execution and I thought we did that well,” said Bobcats head coach Tim Streff. “We did what we needed to do and some of the younger girls did good as well. It’s good to just get into a good flow this time of year.”
The win also gave Streff his 400th during his career.
“I started thinking about it a little bit (Monday) and just how fortunate I am to have coached a lot of great athletes and had supportive parents in Blue Hill,” said Streff. “This is a great group to get number 400 with. I was 0-6 my first season and just hoping to get win number one. To get here, I’ve been very blessed.”
Bobcats senior Brooklyn Kohmetscher tallied six points, grabbed three rebounds and had one steal in the first two minutes of play, giving them a 6-0 lead. The Bobcats outscored the Cardinals 13-2 in the remaining minutes getting five points from junior Abigail Meyer and four from senior Kenzie Bunner in the run.
Senior Alyssa Julich scored the lone Cardinals basket in the opening quarter making it 19-2 in favor of the Bobcats after quarter one.
“The seniors really set the tone early tonight for us,” said Streff. “They have been around and know what we expect and what Bobcat basketball is all about. They work hard and are great leaders and examples for our younger kids.”
Kohmetscher got things going again for the Bobcats, scoring in the first possession of the second quarter. Junior India Mackin nailed a trey and Bunner grabbed a steal leading to a transition layup as they extended their lead 24-2.
Julich scored for the Cardinals with 1:18 remaining in the half but the Bobcats had a commanding 32-4 lead heading into halftime.
Mackin scored the first five points for the Bobcats in quarter three, including her second trey of the night. Julich knocked down a free throw and sophomore Aimee Whetstine-Jones hit a three-point field goal for the Cardinals making the score 41-8 in favor of the Bobcats with one quarter left to play.
Bunner found Meyer for back to back buckets early in quarter two as the Bobcats extended their lead to 48-10. Whetstine-Jones had seven points for the Cardinals in the quarter and Julich added two more free-throws for their biggest quarter of the night.
“I did like is how the girls fought in the second half after scoring just four in the first half,” said Cardinals head coach Brooke DeFrain. “We just wanted to focus on the little things and doing those things right regardless of the score, that’s how we will improve so I was pleased with their effort.”
The Bobcats went on to win 50-17, getting 13 points from Meyer and 11 points and 11 rebounds from Kohmetscher.
BH...........19 13 9 9 — 50
HAR.............2 2 4 9 — 17
Blue Hill (50)
Bunner 6, Emma Karr 4, Brooklyn 11, Kelsey Kohmetscher 2, India Mackin 10, Abigail Meyer 13, Kasey Meyer 4.
Harvard (17)
Alyssa Julich 7, Aimee Whetstine-Jones 10.