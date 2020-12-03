Drew Danielson knows it wasn’t always pretty in Thursday’s season opening game against Seward, but it was a win nonetheless, giving the new Hastings boys basketball coach his first victory.
The Tigers showed some signs early of being a team with five new starters playing their first game of the year, but they settled in as the game progressed thanks in large part to a great defensive effort and a second half spark on offense.
After holding just a three point lead at half, HHS led by as many as 23 points late in the fourth quarter as it pulled away for a 50-38 win over the Bluejays on its home floor.
“It took us a little while to get in our groove, but once we did I thought defensively we kind of flipped the game in the third quarter; we went zone a couple possessions and kind of caught them off guard a little bit,” said Danielson. “We’ll take a win.”
Hastings’ defense held Seward to just 9-for-32 (28.1%) shooting through the first 30 minutes of the game. The Bluejays hit three straight shots in the final 2 minutes against the Tigers’ second unit, ballooning their total from a mere 30 points to 38, but the defensive effort HHS showed was evident throughout the game’s entirety.
Hastings contested nearly every shot Seward put up, as the Bluejays finished just 6-for-23 (26.1%) from beyond the arc. The home team also forced 13 Seward turnovers.
“Really kind of frustrated that they were at 28 for a while and got to 38, but that’s the perfectionist in me,” Danielson said with a smirk. “But our big thing is switching up tempo — getting up and going full court, playing zone, going man, playing multiple defenses. It’s a lot for teams to prepare for.”
The HHS offense was efficient early but had somewhat of a lull leading into halftime. The Tigers shot just 3-for-12 in the second quarter to cling onto a 20-17 lead at the break, but HHS then got a big boost off the bench from junior Brayden Schram.
Coming off the bench, Schram made his first four shots from the field and helped turn a 27-21 lead into a 35-23 advantage. He splashed a pair of 3-pointers en route to a total of 10 points and four rebounds.
“Just his energy — we’re not very deep, but when Brayden came in he was fresher than anybody on the court, and he looked like it. He hit a couple shots, he was active on defense; he really flipped the tempo for us when he got in there,” the HHS coach said.
The Tigers shot 50% in the second half (11-for-22) and finished the night with seven players in the scoring column. Brennan Witte led the way with 14 points, going 6-for-15 from the field, and Gabe Garcia drained four treys to finished with 12 points.
“I think we have all the pieces for a great team,” Witte said.
Witte, a senior, said the Tigers will be hard to scout early; not only because the team has many different ways it can put the ball in the basket, but also because none of the players saw a real abundance of playing time last year with a large senior class in front of them. He said the team feels it’s out to prove itself.
“We all have a chip on our shoulder and we want to work hard every day to prove what we can actually do on the court,” he said.
Witte also led the team in rebounds, as Hastings won the battle of the boards 27-20. Drew Covalt led Seward with 17 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the final 36 seconds.
Danielson said it felt good to get his first victory as the Tigers head coach and hopes it’s just one of many more to come for the program. The way his team performed in the second half has him excited to see what all this squad can do this year.
“That goes to our culture that we’ve been preaching the last few weeks — doing it together and doing it as a team,” Danielson said. “We’re going to have lots of wins like that where it may not look very good but when you get us in the fourth quarter we’re going to out-execute you.”