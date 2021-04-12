It was a case of good pitching beating good hitting — plus a few timely errors — that propelled the Hastings High varsity baseball team to a 5-0 win over Kearney in action from Duncan Field Monday night.
Backed by a strong pitching performance from senior right-hander Brayden Mackey, the Tiger offense put itself in scoring position in each of the final three frames, cashing in on two throwing errors and a wild pitch to tilt the tide in its favor.
Mackey looked like he might finish the game himself after retiring the first hitter in the seventh inning but was lifted one batter later after issuing his second walk of the game opposite five strikeouts. Junior reliever Luke Brooks preserved the shutout by retiring the final two hitters on a strikeout and groundout.
“Mackey did a phenomenal job,” Hastings head coach Blake Marquardt said. “I was a little concerned in the first two or three innings just because he was getting behind quite a few batters. Even though he was still having some quick innings, you wondered at some point if he stayed there would hitters start getting some free swings on him.
“In the third and fourth is when he really started getting ahead of hitters and things turned for him. And then we were able to start producing some runs and he started relaxing. I think the game changed once the third inning rolled around.”
Though disappointed he couldn’t finish what he started, Mackey said he was nevertheless pleased to have helped put his team in a position to win.
Though efficient with his pitch count, his struggle to stay ahead of hitters early in the game may have been what kept him from finishing the game.
“My arm was starting to get worn out,” he said. “I was at 90 pitches (and) I started to aim a little bit more. I’ve got to close a little bit better and just let it go.
“Once I got ahead of hitters they weren’t touching me really. When I got behind that’s when I started getting my troubles. I’ve just got to locate.”
Key defensive plays behind him — including a diving catch of a foul pop fly by senior third baseman Trayton Newman and double play turned by senior shortstop Justin Musgrave — helped keep his shutout intact.
“My defense played great,” he said. “They picked me up so many times. Props to them. I couldn’t have done that without them.”
Marquardt said it was his team’s ability to put runners on base that once again put it in a position to score runs. That “small ball” approach has served the Tigers well to this point, he said.
“That’s kind of been the key to a lot of our successes,” he said. “Being disciplined enough at the plate to get walked or hit by a pitch and then putting the ball in play and just running.
“At the high school level you’re going to have some errors. Today they (Kearney) had a couple of errors where we busted our rear ends down the line and it cost them the game.”
Hastings improved to 9-4 on the season and 2-1 in conference play. Kearney fell to 7-9 overall and 3-4 in conference games.
Hastings will look to build on its three-game winning streak when it takes on Columbus (8-7) in a non-district road matchup at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Hastings (9-4)............000 221 — 5
Kearney (7-9)..........000 000 0 — 0
W — Brayden Mackey. L — Lucas Wegner.
2B — H, Luke Brooks.
3B — H, Trevor Sullivan