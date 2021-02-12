DES MOINES, Iowa — Tonight’s Storm road game against the Des Moines Buccaneers has been declared a “No Contest” by the USHL. Per the USHL’s safety protocols, minimum standards were not met to play the game. The USHL is working with the Buccaneers and the Storm to reschedule the game at a later date during the 2020-2021 season.
Last night, the Buccaneers surrendered five consecutive goals in a 5-1 road loss to the Chicago Steel. Tonight’s game was set to be the Storm’s first visit to Buccaneer Arena this season after the team dropped a 4-2 decision at Wells Fargo Arena on December 15th. The only previous meeting this season between the Storm and Buccaneers on December 15th was a rescheduled game from November 6th. The Storm and the Buccaneers are scheduled to play five additional games in this year’s season series, including tonight’s postponed game.
After splitting a road series with the Sioux Falls Stampede last weekend, the Tri-City returns to action tomorrow night in a road contest against the Waterloo Black Hawks. Tomorrow’s game will be the first game in a two-game weekend road series against the Black Hawks. 6:05pm is the scheduled start time for tomorrow’s Storm road game, and puck drops at 3:05pm on Sunday at Young Arena for the final game of the weekend. Tri-City returns home to the Viaero Center for eight consecutive home games following Sunday’s road game against the Waterloo Black Hawks.