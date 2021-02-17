KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm has completed a transaction today with the Youngstown Phantoms to acquire forward Ben Schoen and multiple draft assets.
Schoen has appeared in more than one hundred games and has accumulated sixty-three points in his USHL career. In this transaction, Tri-City has acquired forward Ben Schoen, an 8th Round draft pick in the 2021 USHL Phase II Draft and an 8th Round draft pick in the 2022 USHL Phase II Draft from the Youngstown Phantoms in exchange for prospect forward Shane Lachance, a 1st Round draft pick in the 2021 USHL Phase II Draft, a 4th Round Draft pick in the 2021 USHL Phase II Draft, and a 1st Round draft pick in the 2022 USHL Phase II Draft.
Despite trading away multiple 1st Round picks to Youngstown in today’s transaction, the Storm still hold at least one 1st Round Draft pick in the 2021 USHL Phase II Draft and the 2022 USHL Phase II Draft.
Ben Schoen, 18, of Maumee, Ohio was signed to a tender agreement by the Youngstown Phantoms on April 17th, 2018. Schoen scored thirty-seven goals and recorded forty-one assists for seventy-eight total points in his final season with the Little Caesars AAA organization in Detroit, Michigan. He appeared in sixty-seven games for the Little Caesars 15U team during the 2017-2018 season and finished the year with a plus/minus rating of +72. In his first season with the Phantoms, Schoen scored six goals and recorded twenty-two assists in fifty-five regular season games played. He also appeared in both of the Phantoms’ games during the 2019 Clark Cup Playoffs. Last season, Schoen scored six goals and recorded fourteen assists for twenty total points in twenty-nine games played. To this point in the 2020-2021 USHL regular season, Schoen has scored eight goals and has recorded seven assists. He posted fifteen points in seventeen games played for Youngstown prior to today’s transaction. Schoen was named the USHL’s Forward of the Week on December 6th, 2020 for the first time in his career. Schoen was selected to represent the United States at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup held in Piešťany, Slovakia and Břeclav, Czech Republic. He scored one goal and registered two assists in four games played in the tournament. Schoen previously announced a commitment to play collegiate hockey at Penn State University.
Shane Lachance, 17, of Andover, Massachusetts was drafted 128th overall by the Storm in the 9th Round of the 2020 USHL Phase II Draft. He has scored six goals and has recorded nine assists in twenty-three games played this season with the Boston Jr. Bruins of the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC). Last season, Lachance netted thirteen goals and recorded nine assists for Tabor Academy. He also appeared in thirty-five games with the Neponset Valley River Rates 16U AAA program last season. Lachance previously announced a commitment to play collegiate hockey at Boston University.
“We are thrilled to acquire a player like Ben Schoen. We thought that without a doubt he was the most high-end and the most impactful player going into this year’s trade deadline. We have made a lot of moves this season year in which we have acquired a lot of future assets. We felt that we owed it to our players, our fanbase, and our organization as a whole to acquire a player who is going to help this group win right now," said President of Hockey Operations/Head Coach Anthony Noreen
“First off, we'd like to thank Youngstown for being professional trade partners in this transaction. Second, we wish former Storm prospect Shane Lachance the best moving forward towards a bright future in junior and college hockey over the next few seasons. Finally, and most importantly, we are excited to add Ben Schoen to our hockey club as we look at the remainder of our schedule and then playoffs. Ben is a player that I helped sign and bring into Youngstown via the USHL tender process three seasons ago while GM there and I know he will help our club in a variety of ways. He can play center or wing, he is an asset on the power play, he is an intelligent playmaker and scoring line threat, and just as valuable - he is an extremely motivated individual who is looking towards a new challenge and competitive opportunity in Kearney. After some trades and transactions where we were sending players away and acquiring draft picks or assets for the future, today we were able to cash in some of those chips and make our club better now and for a long playoff run," said General Manager Jason Koehler