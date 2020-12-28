Monday/Tuesday tournaments

(Boys) At Humboldt (Table Rock Holiday Classic)

Monday

HTRS vs. Deshler, 3 p.m.

Tuesday

Deshler vs. Pawnee City, 3 p.m.

Wednesday

HTRS vs. Pawnee City, 3 p.m.

(Girls) At Humboldt (Table Rock Holiday Classic)

Monday

HTRS vs. Deshler, 1 p.m.

Tuesday

Deshler vs. Pawnee City, 1 p.m.

Wednesday

HTRS vs. Pawnee City, 1 p.m.

(Boys) Runza Classic

Monday

Wood River vs. Sandy Creek, at Wood River at 4:15 p.m.

BDS vs. Superior, at Cross County at 4:15 p.m.

Cozad vs. Central City, at Wood River at 7:45 p.m.

Milford at Cross County, 7:45

Tuesday

at Central City

Seventh-place game at 12:45 p.m.

Fifth-place game at 12:45 p.m.

Third-place game at 4:15 p.m.

Championship at 7:45 p.m.

(Girls) Runza Classic

Cozad vs. Sandy Creek, at Wood River at 2:30 p.m.

BDS vs. Superior, at Cross County at 2:30 p.m.

Central City at Wood River, 6 p.m.

Milford at Cross County, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday

at Central City

Seventh-place game at 11 a.m.

Fifth-place game at 11 a.m.

Third-place game at 2:30 p.m.

Championship at 6 p.m.

(Boys) At Arapahoe

Monday

Arapahoe vs. Blue Hill, 7:15 p.m.

North Platte St. Patrick’s vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Consolation, 7:15 p.m.

Championship, 7:15 p.m.

(Girls) At Arapahoe

Monday

Arapahoe vs. Blue Hill, 5:30 p.m.

North Platte St. Patrick’s vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Consolation, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

(Boys) At Central Valley

Monday

Ansley-Litchfield vs. Giltner, 11 a.m.

Heartland Lutheran vs. Central Valley, 2 p.m.

Tuesday

Consolation, 11 a.m.

Championship, 2 p.m.

(Girls) At Central Valley

Monday

Ansley-Litchfield vs. Giltner 11 a.m.

Heartland Lutheran vs. Central Valley, 2 p.m.

Tuesday

Consolation, 11 a.m.

Championship, 2

(Boys) At Minden

Monday

Loomis vs. Minden, 5 p.m.

Axtell vs. Burwell, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Loomis vs. Burwell, 5 p.m.

Minden vs. Axtell, 5 p.m.

(Girls) At Minden

Monday

Loomis vs. Minden, 5 p.m.

Axtell vs. Burwell, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Loomis vs. Burwell, 5 p.m.

Minden vs. Axtell, 5 p.m.

(Boys) At Shelby

Monday

Shelby-Rising City vs. Arcadia-Loup City, 1:45 p.m.

Clarkson/Leigh vs. Fillmore Central, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Consolation, 1:45 p.m.

Championship, 5:15 p.m.

(Girls) At Shelby

Monday

Shelby-Rising City vs. Arcadia-Loup City, noon

Clarkson/Leigh vs. Fillmore Central, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Consolation, noon

Championship, 3:30

Tuesday/Wednesday tournaments

(Boys) At Amherst

Tuesday

Kearney Catholic vs. York, 3 p.m.

Amherst vs. St. Cecilia, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Consolation, 12:30 p.m.

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

(Girls) At Amherst

Tuesday

Kearney Catholic vs. York, 1:30 p.m.

Amherst vs. St. Cecilia, 4:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Consolation, 11 a.m.

Championship, 3 p.m.

(Boys) At Grand Island Central Catholic

Tuesday

Sutton vs. Grand Island CC, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Fullerton vs. Sutton, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday

Fullerton vs. GICC, 2:30 p.m.

(Girls) At Grand Island Central Catholic

Tuesday

Sutton vs. Grand Island CC, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Fullerton vs. Sutton, 1 p.m.

Thursday

Fullerton vs. GICC, 1 p.m.

(Boys) At Silver Lake (Roseland)

Tuesday

Shelton vs. Lincoln Parkview, 1:30 p.m.

Exeter-Milligan vs. Silver Lake, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Consolation, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

(Girls) At Silver Lake (Roseland)

Tuesday

Shelton vs. Lincoln Parkview, noon

Exeter-Milligan vs. Silver Lake, 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Consolation, noon

Championship, 3:15 p.m.

(Boys) At Wilcox-Hildreth

Tuesday

Harvard vs. Wilcox-Hildreth, 7 p.m.

Kenesaw vs. Hampton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Consolation, 7 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

(Girls) At Wilcox-Hildreth

Tuesday

Harvard vs. Wilcox-Hildreth, 5:30 p.m.

Kenesaw vs. Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Consolation, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday/Thursday

(Boys) At Hastings

Wednesday

Bennington vs. Hastings, 4 p.m.

Scottsbluff vs. Lexington, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Consolation, 12:30 p.m.

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

(Girls) At Hastings

Wednesday

Bennington vs. Hastings, 2:30 p.m.

Scottsbluff vs. Lexington, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Consolation, 11 p.m.

Championship, 2 p.m.

(Boys) At Hershey

Wednesday

Gering vs. Gothenburg, 3:30 p.m.

Hershey vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Consolation, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

(Girls) At Hershey

Wednesday

Gering vs. Gothenburg, 2 p.m.

Hershey vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Consolation, noon

Championship, 3 p.m.

(Boys) At Thayer Central

Wednesday

Nebraska Christian vs. Southern, 1 p.m.

Thayer Central vs. Johnson County, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Southern vs. Johnson County, 1 p.m.

Nebraska Christian vs. Thayer Central, 5 p.m.

(Girls) At Thayer Central

Wednesday

Nebraska Christian vs. Southern, 11 a.m.

Thayer Central vs. Johnson County, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Southern vs. Johnson County, 11 a.m.

Nebraska Christian vs. Thayer Central, 3 p.m.

