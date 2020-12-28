Monday/Tuesday tournaments
(Boys) At Humboldt (Table Rock Holiday Classic)
Monday
HTRS vs. Deshler, 3 p.m.
Tuesday
Deshler vs. Pawnee City, 3 p.m.
Wednesday
HTRS vs. Pawnee City, 3 p.m.
(Girls) At Humboldt (Table Rock Holiday Classic)
Monday
HTRS vs. Deshler, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
Deshler vs. Pawnee City, 1 p.m.
Wednesday
HTRS vs. Pawnee City, 1 p.m.
(Boys) Runza Classic
Monday
Wood River vs. Sandy Creek, at Wood River at 4:15 p.m.
BDS vs. Superior, at Cross County at 4:15 p.m.
Cozad vs. Central City, at Wood River at 7:45 p.m.
Milford at Cross County, 7:45
Tuesday
at Central City
Seventh-place game at 12:45 p.m.
Fifth-place game at 12:45 p.m.
Third-place game at 4:15 p.m.
Championship at 7:45 p.m.
(Girls) Runza Classic
Cozad vs. Sandy Creek, at Wood River at 2:30 p.m.
BDS vs. Superior, at Cross County at 2:30 p.m.
Central City at Wood River, 6 p.m.
Milford at Cross County, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday
at Central City
Seventh-place game at 11 a.m.
Fifth-place game at 11 a.m.
Third-place game at 2:30 p.m.
Championship at 6 p.m.
(Boys) At Arapahoe
Monday
Arapahoe vs. Blue Hill, 7:15 p.m.
North Platte St. Patrick’s vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Consolation, 7:15 p.m.
Championship, 7:15 p.m.
(Girls) At Arapahoe
Monday
Arapahoe vs. Blue Hill, 5:30 p.m.
North Platte St. Patrick’s vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Consolation, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 5:30 p.m.
(Boys) At Central Valley
Monday
Ansley-Litchfield vs. Giltner, 11 a.m.
Heartland Lutheran vs. Central Valley, 2 p.m.
Tuesday
Consolation, 11 a.m.
Championship, 2 p.m.
(Girls) At Central Valley
Monday
Ansley-Litchfield vs. Giltner 11 a.m.
Heartland Lutheran vs. Central Valley, 2 p.m.
Tuesday
Consolation, 11 a.m.
Championship, 2
(Boys) At Minden
Monday
Loomis vs. Minden, 5 p.m.
Axtell vs. Burwell, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Loomis vs. Burwell, 5 p.m.
Minden vs. Axtell, 5 p.m.
(Girls) At Minden
Monday
Loomis vs. Minden, 5 p.m.
Axtell vs. Burwell, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Loomis vs. Burwell, 5 p.m.
Minden vs. Axtell, 5 p.m.
(Boys) At Shelby
Monday
Shelby-Rising City vs. Arcadia-Loup City, 1:45 p.m.
Clarkson/Leigh vs. Fillmore Central, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Consolation, 1:45 p.m.
Championship, 5:15 p.m.
(Girls) At Shelby
Monday
Shelby-Rising City vs. Arcadia-Loup City, noon
Clarkson/Leigh vs. Fillmore Central, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Consolation, noon
Championship, 3:30
Tuesday/Wednesday tournaments
(Boys) At Amherst
Tuesday
Kearney Catholic vs. York, 3 p.m.
Amherst vs. St. Cecilia, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Consolation, 12:30 p.m.
Championship, 3:30 p.m.
(Girls) At Amherst
Tuesday
Kearney Catholic vs. York, 1:30 p.m.
Amherst vs. St. Cecilia, 4:45 p.m.
Wednesday
Consolation, 11 a.m.
Championship, 3 p.m.
(Boys) At Grand Island Central Catholic
Tuesday
Sutton vs. Grand Island CC, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Fullerton vs. Sutton, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday
Fullerton vs. GICC, 2:30 p.m.
(Girls) At Grand Island Central Catholic
Tuesday
Sutton vs. Grand Island CC, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Fullerton vs. Sutton, 1 p.m.
Thursday
Fullerton vs. GICC, 1 p.m.
(Boys) At Silver Lake (Roseland)
Tuesday
Shelton vs. Lincoln Parkview, 1:30 p.m.
Exeter-Milligan vs. Silver Lake, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
Consolation, 1:30 p.m.
Championship, 5 p.m.
(Girls) At Silver Lake (Roseland)
Tuesday
Shelton vs. Lincoln Parkview, noon
Exeter-Milligan vs. Silver Lake, 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Consolation, noon
Championship, 3:15 p.m.
(Boys) At Wilcox-Hildreth
Tuesday
Harvard vs. Wilcox-Hildreth, 7 p.m.
Kenesaw vs. Hampton, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Consolation, 7 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
(Girls) At Wilcox-Hildreth
Tuesday
Harvard vs. Wilcox-Hildreth, 5:30 p.m.
Kenesaw vs. Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Consolation, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday/Thursday
(Boys) At Hastings
Wednesday
Bennington vs. Hastings, 4 p.m.
Scottsbluff vs. Lexington, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Consolation, 12:30 p.m.
Championship, 3:30 p.m.
(Girls) At Hastings
Wednesday
Bennington vs. Hastings, 2:30 p.m.
Scottsbluff vs. Lexington, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Consolation, 11 p.m.
Championship, 2 p.m.
(Boys) At Hershey
Wednesday
Gering vs. Gothenburg, 3:30 p.m.
Hershey vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Consolation, 1:30 p.m.
Championship, 4:30 p.m.
(Girls) At Hershey
Wednesday
Gering vs. Gothenburg, 2 p.m.
Hershey vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Consolation, noon
Championship, 3 p.m.
(Boys) At Thayer Central
Wednesday
Nebraska Christian vs. Southern, 1 p.m.
Thayer Central vs. Johnson County, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Southern vs. Johnson County, 1 p.m.
Nebraska Christian vs. Thayer Central, 5 p.m.
(Girls) At Thayer Central
Wednesday
Nebraska Christian vs. Southern, 11 a.m.
Thayer Central vs. Johnson County, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Southern vs. Johnson County, 11 a.m.
Nebraska Christian vs. Thayer Central, 3 p.m.