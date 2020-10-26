Class B
Subdistrict 7 at Lexington
Tuesday
Match 1 — No. 1 Lexington (16-15) vs. No. 4 Holdrege (6-22), 5 p.m.
Match 2 — No. 3 McCook (13-13) vs. No. 2 Hastings (13-16), 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Match 3 — Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.
Class C-1
Subdistrict 8 at St. Paul
Monday
Match 1 — No. 1 St. Paul vs. No. 4 Central City (2-24), 5:30 p.m.
Match 2 — No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull (13-13) vs. No. 2 GICC (23-2), 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Match 3 — Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 7 p.m.
Subdistrict 9 at Kearney Catholic
Monday
Match 1 — No. 4 Minden (9-19) vs. No. 5 Gibbon (9-18), 5 p.m.
Match 2 — No. 3 St. Cecilia (23-8) vs. No. 2 Adams Central (20-10), 6:15 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 1 Kearney Catholic (27-5) vs. Winner Match 1, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Match 4 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 7 p.m.
Class C-2
Subdistrict 8 at Thayer Central
Monday
Match 1 — No. 4 Fillmore Central (3-14) at No. 5 Sandy Creek (3-19), 4 p.m.
Match 2 — No. 3 Sutton (12-11) vs. No. 2 Superior (17-5), 6 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 1 Thayer Central (20-4) vs. Winner Match 1, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Match 4 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 7 p.m.
Subdistrict 10 at Overton
Monday
Match 1 — No. 4 Wood River (13-14) vs. No. 5 Southern Valley (8-18), 5:30 p.m.
Match 2 — No. 3 Blue Hill (13-12) vs. No. 2 Elm Creek (18-8), 5:30 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 1 Overton (23-2) vs. Winner Match 1, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Match 4 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.
Class D-1
Subdistrict 7 at Shickley
Monday
Match 1 — No. 4 Heartland (5-16) vs. No. 5 Deshler (7-11), 4:30 p.m.
Match 2 — No. 3 Meridian (12-13) vs. No. 2 McCool Junction (16-11), 6 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 1 BDS (25-3) vs. Winner Match 1, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Match 4 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 7 p.m.
Subdistrict 8 at Kenesaw
Monday
Match 1 — No. 1 Kenesaw (18-9) vs. No. 4 Harvard (13-8), 6 p.m.
Match 2 — No. 3 Silver Lake (13-10) vs. No. 2 Shelton (19-8), 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Match 3 — Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 7 p.m.
Class D-2
Subdistrict 2 at Exeter
Monday
Match 1 — No. 4 Friend (1-18) vs. No. 5 Parkview Christian (1-22), 5 p.m.
Match 2 — No. 3 Nebraska Lutheran (1-23) vs. No. 2 Dorchester (12-12), 6:15 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 1 Exeter-Milligan (20-8) vs. Winner Match 1, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Match 4 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6:30 p.m.
Subdistrict 3 at Nebraska Christian
Monday
Match 1 — No. 4 Giltner (7-12) vs. No. 5 Heartland Lutheran (7-16), 4 p.m.
Match 2 — No. 3 Osceola (10-11) vs. No. 2 Hampton (15-12), 5:30 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 1 Nebraska Christian (15-8) vs. Winner Match 1, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Match 4 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6:30 p.m.
Subdistrict 7 at Franklin
Monday
Match 1 — No. 1 Franklin (13-7) vs. No. 4 Red Cloud (0-23), 6 p.m.
Match 2 — No. 3 Wilcox-Hildreth (5-19) vs. No. 2 Lawrence-Nelson (6-13), 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday
Match 3 — Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 7 p.m.