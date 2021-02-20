The championship round for classes B and C begins at 7 p.m. Saturday.
OMAHA — After Hastings' Landon Weidner won the 145-pound district championship, he had just one expectation for the state tournament: 'State title.'
After Saturday morning's semifinal match, Weidner is just one win away from completing his goal.
"It means a lot," he said after the win in the semis. "but now I have to finish the job."
The championship round for classes B and C begins at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Tiger sophomore advanced to the state finals after beating Ogallala's Gage Stokey 9-4, but he found himself trailing in the third period. Weidner, who improved to 39-3 on the year, was down 4-2 before notching a pair of three-point nearfalls and a penalty point.
Even with all of the expectations and a two-point deficit, Weidner was not stressed going into the final period.
"I'm glad he chose down because he had a square stance and it was hard to get to his legs. I'm pretty good on top, so I was confident on top," he said.
Weidner's victory sets up a marquee finals matchup with Aurora's Trevor Kluck, who is 43-1 this season. Kluck is a three-time medalist, having placed third each of the last two seasons.
The two wrestlers have not faced each other this season, but Weidner has kept his eye on the Aurora standout.
"I've been watching him, but I just have to wrestle my match," Weidner said.