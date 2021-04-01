Various construction projects are cropping up across the city as warmer weather settles in.
Some of the projects the city is participating in are included on the city’s website under the construction zone page, https://www.cityofhastings.org/construction-zones.
At 2815 Parklane Drive, the street was closed completely from March 17 to March 22 for sewer repair work.
On Chicago Avenue from C to A streets, the street was closed Monday and is expected to reopen Friday. The closure allowed the road to be milled and the asphalt replaced.
Denver Avenue is closed between First and Seventh streets for the road to be milled and have the asphalt replaced. The street was closed March 29 and is expected to reopen April 2.
On Fifth Street between Burlington Avenue and East Side Boulevard, the road was closed on March 29 to mill the existing surface and replace it with an asphalt overlay. It is scheduled to reopen on April 2.
At 725 W. D St., a panel replacement is scheduled between March 31 and April 7. The affected street will remain open to through traffic during the repair.
In the 1800 block of West A Street, the ditch is being reshaped between March 31 and April 7. The affected street will remain open to through traffic during the repair.
Starting Monday, there will be another construction project by the Hastings Street Department on 14th Street east of Crane Avenue. It is scheduled to be completed April 30.
Other projects are being completed by private entities, but the city may put out news releases as needed to alert the public to traffic disruptions.
One such project was announced Wednesday and was set to begin Thursday but was delayed.
The project will cause driving restrictions at Seventh Street and Burlington Avenue and is expected to take about four days. Windstream Communications is replacing fiber optic line in the area, making the restrictions necessary. The new start time hasn’t been determined.
