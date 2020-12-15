The St. Cecilia Bluehawks (4-1) used a tough defensive game, forcing 14 turnovers, on their way to a 32-28 over the Ord Chanticleers (1-4) Tuesday.
The Bluehawks started the game with great defensive intensity, forcing two straight turnovers and connecting on three out of four free throws.
“Our first possession was really good and I thought it set the tone right away by not allowing much paint touches,” said Bluehawks head coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “We were a little worried with their size coming in that they would own the paint inside, but our guys did a good job and made sure that there were no easy drives inside or easy post touches.”
The Chanticleers scored the next five points to take a narrow 5-3 lead. Senior Anthony Sabatka scored the final three points for the Bluehawks, but they trailed 6-8 after one quarter of play.
The Chanticleers stretched their lead 11-6 midway through the second quarter. Bluehawks sophomore Carson Kudlacek knocked down a trey and junior Bryaden Schropp finished an old-fashioned three-point play to give them a 12-11 lead.
Ord rattled off five unanswered points late in the quarter to regain the lead 16-12. With a couple ticks left on the clock, freshman Dawson Kissinger hit a bucket off of an offensive rebound to make it a two-point ball game in favor of the Chanticleers as the first half came to an end.
Schropp dropped a pair of triples to open the second half, giving the Bluehawks a four-point advantage. The Bluehawks held the Chanticleers scoreless in the third quarter while only allowing two shot attempts and two free throws.
“Our third quarter play is something we have really had to work on,” Ohnoutka said. “The first couple of games we gave up too many points in the third quarter, but our guys did a good job adjusting at halftime tonight.”
The Bluehawks led the Chanticleers 20-16 lead with one quarter left to play.
Junior Johnny DeRiso finished an old-fashioned three-point play to start the final quarter for the Chanticleers cutting the Bluehawks lead to just one point. Schropp sparked an 8-2 run for the Bluehawks as they took a 28-21 lead with 1:23 left to play.
Chanticleers senior Quinton Ries connected from beyond the arc and was fouled on the possession making it a four-point play and narrowing the gap to three points.
The Bluehawks only went 2-for-7 from the charity stripe, but managed to hold onto a 30-25 lead.
With 10.2 seconds left in the game, senior Zach Smith drained a triple for the Chanticleers, cutting the lead to two points. Schropp was fouled and made both free throws leading the Hawks to a 32-28 victory.
“Their 2-3 zone definitely caused us some trouble tonight, but they stuck tougher in that fourth quarter and everyone really stepped up,” Ohnoutka said. “These guys are all in, they have each other and play together all of the time, that’s something I credit to one of our seniors, Anthony Sabatka, he leads those guys really well and in a close game like that playing together is what wins games.”
Schropp led all scorers with 17 points for the Bluehawks.
ORD..........................8 8 0 12 — 28
STC......................... 6 8 8 12 — 32
Ord (28)
Johnny DeRiso 8, Quinton Ries 5, Zach Smith 9, Blake Wells 6.
St. Cecilia (32)
Hayden Demuth 1, Dawson Kissinger 2, Caden Krikac 2, Carson Kudlacek 3, Grant Rossow, Anthony Sabatka 4, Bryaden Schropp 17, John Star 1.
