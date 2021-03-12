St. Cecilia Middle School and High School recently earned high marks in a five-year accreditation review from an outside evaluator.
As part of a three-day evaluation in January, representatives of Cognia interviewed students, parents, faculty, staff members and school administrators on various topics specific to school improvement, wrote the Rev. Cyrus Rowan, St. Cecilia principal and assistant chief administrative officer of Hastings Catholic Schools, in an article to be published in the next issue of the HCS Links newsletter.
Cognia conducted the interviews online through Zoom technology rather than in person because of public health precautions related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Cognia performs accreditation reviews nationwide, and the average scores it has awarded to schools over the past five years have fallen into a range of 278-283 on a scale of 400. By comparison, St. Cecilia scored 363.5.
Cognia is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization that accredits primary and secondary schools throughout and beyond the United States.
The organization, which is based in Alpharetta, Georgia, traces its history to 1895 and was known as AdvancEd the last time St. Cecilia underwent a review in 2016, prior to a merger of groups that led to the name change.
In his article for the HCS newsletter, Rowan cites Shannon Vogler, director of client services for Cognia, who had words of praise for St. Cecilia following the recent review.
“I would like to congratulate Saint Cecilia High School on the completion of your Engagement Review,” Vogler is quoted as saying. “Your commitment to the rigor of a globally recognized accreditation process through Cognia (formerly AdvancEd) demonstrates the value your school community places on quality, best practice and authentic improvement. The outcome of our protocol reaches beyond identifying quality institutions, but provides a lever for improvement through data-informed findings. I hope you find the experience has provided you some next steps as you consider your future continuous improvement work.”
Results of the review were detailed in a 17-page report from Cognia. Rowan wrote that in the debriefing session that followed, St. Cecilia was commended for having a culture of continuous school improvement, for establishing its new House System this year, for implementing and using the Charlotte Danielson Teacher evaluation model, and for experiencing an increase in its Accelerated Reader Scores.
Rowan credited Sandy VanCura, who teaches science and served for many years before that as the school’s assistant principal and then principal; and Sister Christa Marie Halligan, who teaches high school English, for their work in data analysis and documentation that contributed to the review.
In emailed answers to questions from the Tribune, Sister Christa Marie said preparation for the review was continuous.
“We have been preparing since the last review in 2016, and we have a school improvement process, which means that we are always looking at ways to improve student learning,” said Sister Christa Marie, who teaches 10th- and 12th-grade English along with dual-credit courses for Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln and is in charge of the St. Cecilia ACT Preparation Summer Camp.
She said Cognia was complimentary in its evaluation.
The organization had “minimal recommendations other than to keep going and keep improving what has already been started,” she said.
In an article of her own to be published in the upcoming HCS newsletter, Sister Christa Marie explains that Cognia’s key evaluation categories, or “domains,” address the leadership’s fidelity to the school’s purpose and mission; the effectiveness of the learning culture in the school; and the adequacy of funding to ensure both student and faculty effectiveness.
St. Cecilia’s total score of 363.50 included the highest possible score on 25 of 30 indicators and the second-highest possible score on the remaining five, Sister Christa Marie wrote.
HCS is a central Catholic school system serving Hastings and surrounding communities and rural areas. It includes St. Cecilia, which is serving around 220 students in grades 6-12 this year, and St. Michael’s Elementary School, which includes preschool through grade 5.
On average, HCS serves about 425 students per year in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
St. Michael’s School is accredited by the Nebraska Department of Education. It wasn't part of the recent Cognia review.
Support for HCS comes from tuition paid by families; local Catholics through school assessments paid by their parish churches; community donations from Catholics and non-Catholics alike; and the people of the Diocese of Lincoln who contribute money to support Catholic education throughout southern Nebraska.
Sister Christa Marie wrote that Cognia complimented the HCS Unity Board, which is the school system’s board of education, for formally adopting a code of ethics, obtaining data on best practices, and clearly defining its members’ roles, responsibilities and accountabilities.
Cognia also made special note of a recently completed strategic planning process for the school system.
Cognia’s report cited the school’s history of producing University of Nebraska Regents Scholars and National Merit Scholars as evidence of academic rigor, Sister Christa Marie wrote.
The report also noted the school’s implementation of learning methods and differentiated techniques to help students find success in the classroom.
“The team was impressed with the degree of availability of career-readiness programs and cited the ACT Preparation Summer Camp, eighth-grade programs reflecting Nebraska career standards, and the recently introduced Career Days program in which juniors and seniors visit local businesses to see firsthand the number of exciting career options available in the local community as strong indicators for student success after graduation,” Sister Christa Marie wrote.
Beginning in 2021-22, St. Cecilia will have an agriculture education program to bolster its technical and career-related offerings.
The school also plans to continue its House System, which places a mixture of students in grades 6-12 together in “houses” for mutual support.
A similar House System already was in place at St. Michael’s School.
Hastings Public Schools currently is preparing for its own five-year accreditation review by Cognia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.