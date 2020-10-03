DONIPHAN — If congratulatory hand-grabbing and back-slapping were okay in the age of social distance, then the St. Cecilia football team would have been doing plenty of that Friday after its 28-14 win over Doniphan-Trumbull.
St. Cecilia players were extraordinarily happy because it was their first win this season —a season of challenges and setbacks.
The Bluehawks (1-3) had two games postponed. They had to shake off the rust following that half-month without a football game. Two starters got sidelined with injuries the opening week and other STC gridders in and out of the lineup because they were hurt.
The Bluehawks also had to adjust to a new head coach, Clint Head.
“I couldn’t be happier for this group of kids,” Head said after getting congratulations for his first win at the helm of the St Cecilia football program. “They are excited. This is a big thing. To come and put this together like this, it is just fantastic. They’ve been through a lot the last couple of years.”
St. Cecilia jumped to a 21-0 lead, then battled a determined Doniphan-Trumbull team that looked sharp occasionally, but also had its share of penalties and mistakes. Likewise for the Bluehawks.
The contest was novel in the fact that Head and DT coach Brett Breckner worked together on the Cardinals’ coaching staff.
Both teams played hard and frequently did some impressive things.
Did St. Cecilia outplay D-T, or did Cardinal miscues make the difference in Friday’s tussle?
“I think it was a little bit of both,” Breckner said. “They (St. Cecilia) are well-coached. They play hard. Those kids always play hard. Hats off to them. They did some good stuff.”
A Bluehawk sophomore and senior helped lift St. Cecilia to the win.
Sophomore starting quarterback Carson Kudlacek tallied the game’s first touchdown on a one-yard plunge. He kicked the extra point for a 7-0 STC lead with 2:26 left in the opening period.
Then it was senior Anthony Sabatka’s turn to cap off Bluehawk scoring drives. Sabatka rammed across the goal line from one yard out with 38 seconds in the first quarter.
Sabatka scored on a five-yard run late in the second quarter, as STC constructed a 21-0 chasm.
Sabatka finished his touchdown trifecta with a one-yard TD run halfway through the last period.
The St. Cecilia running back is one of six seniors listed on its roster.
“For this group of seniors, it means the world to me,” Head said, referring to the STC victory. “For the younger kids, they understand it is a process. We will continue to work, and we will continue to grow.”
D-T (1-5) looked like it might be down for the count when the Cardinals fell behind 21-0. But not this bunch.
The Cardinals exploded for their first score, a 36-yard scamper by quarterback Myles Sadd.
Sadd’s touchdown put a crescendo on a 7-play, 75-yard drive. Ayden King scored the double extra point on a run.
D-T whittled the lead to 21-14 early in the fourth quarter, as Sadd outraced defenders for a four-yard touchdown.
D-T’s pair of touchdown drives proved that the Cardinals would not be pushovers.
“We tell our kids that if we play with great effort all the time you are always going to have a chance,” Breckner said. “We’ve got to come out and execute. We’ve got to fix some stuff. We’ve got to stop making the same mistakes over and over again.”
St. Cecilia iced the win with a 10-play drive that culminated in Sabatka’s third touchdown. The scoring opportunity presented itself when Austen Rewerts intercepted a D-T pass.
As for Sabatka, Head said “I wish I had five or six of him. He is a great leader first of all. He’s so strong. He is able to cap off drives like that.”
DT (1-5).....................0 8 0 6 — 14
STC (1-3).................14 7 0 7 — 28
STC — Carson Kudlacek 1 run (Kudlacek kick)
STC — Anthony Sabatka 1 run (Kudlacek kick)
STC — Sabatka 5 run (Kudlacek kick)
DT — Myles Sadd 36 run (Ayden King run)
DT — Sadd 4 run (run fail)
STC — Sabatka 1 run (Kudlacek kick)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.