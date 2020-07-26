Preparing to go their separate ways at a strange time in history, seniors graduating from St. Cecilia High School on Sunday took time to remember the ways they have learned to know, love and serve Jesus Christ and one another in their first 18 years of life.
In a 25-minute ceremony in St. Cecilia Catholic Church next door to the school, the St. Cecilia Class of 2020 gathered with family and friends to close out a tumultuous but unforgettable senior year that saw in-person instruction end in mid-March due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Commencement itself was postponed from mid-May to Sunday and was moved into the church since the high school gymnasium isn’t air-conditioned.
On Sunday, 30 of the 32 members of the class were able to be present. Each graduate was allowed to invite five guests, who were seated throughout the nave of the church according to a social distancing plan.
“Although we anticipated to be here two months ago, today is still the perfect opportunity to pause and celebrate our years at Hastings Catholic Schools before we begin with the next chapter of our lives,” said graduate Tori Thomas, who spoke at the commencement ceremony as the winner of the school’s Cecilian Award.
The Cecilian Award, named in honor of the third-century Roman martyr who is the school’s patron saint, recognizes the efforts of a student who exemplifies the school’s three-part mission: To encounter Christ, grow in knowledge, and become Christian witnesses.
Thomas, who moved to Hastings with her family at age 8, thanked her parents for enrolling her in Hastings Catholic Schools, which she entered as a third-grader.
She also thanked the administration and faculty of the schools for their efforts to help her and her classmates grow in faith, become well-rounded individuals and prepare for all that lies ahead.
“One of the traditions I will miss the most at St. Cecilia is the Eucharistic procession through our school hallways on the last day of Catholic Schools Week,” Thomas said. “The beauty of watching Christ pass through our hallways always stood out to me and reminded me why we place Christ in the center of all we do.”
Teachers and coaches helped the students learn to love learning and push themselves to new levels of achievement, Thomas said.
Now, some classmates will head across the country to pursue their dreams while others will remain close to home in Hastings. But, wherever they are headed and whatever they will do, the Class of 2020 should be well prepared, Thomas said.
“I’m confident we’ve been provided the tools necessary to succeed in work, college or wherever we may go next in our lives,” she said.
She’s especially grateful for the grounding in faith she has received in Catholic schools and sees the importance of carrying that faith with her wherever she goes.
“We’re about to enter a world in which our Catholic faith will be constantly tested,” she said.
Sunday’s ceremony was the 85th commencement for St. Cecilia High School, said Sandy VanCura, who has stepped down as St. Cecilia principal this summer but will continue to serve the school in other capacities.
Altogether, the Class of 2020 counts among its number a National Merit Scholar and six University of Nebraska Regents Scholars and has amassed more than 7,500 community service hours and earned nearly $3 million in scholarships, VanCura said.
She paid tribute to the graduates for their resilience in the face of adversity over the past several months.
“Their tenacity is something to be remembered, and an outstanding example of what being a Bluehawk really means,” VanCura said.
Graduates marched into church Sunday to a recorded version of “Pomp and Circumstance.” Diplomas were distributed by the Rev. Thomas Brouillette, chief administrative officer of Hastings Catholic Schools.
Brouillette praised the graduates for their commitment to one another through the years. He charged them to use all they have gained through their schooling for the glory of God.
“Graduates, you were in third grade when I first came to Hastings Catholic Schools,” said Brouillette, who grew up in Hastings and is a St. Cecilia alumnus himself, but after a number of years away was assigned by his bishop to return to his hometown and work in school administration.
“You’ve changed a lot. But the parishes and school community have been blessed for our opportunity to be witnesses for you of Christ, and to share with you the opportunity to meet him in multiple ways, of course to grow in knowledge, and then become witnesses yourself in service of the truth of the Gospel. It’s now your turn to begin this work.”
Other participants in Sunday’s ceremony included Rich Clark, representing the Hastings Catholic Schools Unity Board; the Very Rev. Jeremy Hazuka, pastor of St. Michael’s Parish in Hastings, who offered the opening prayer; and the Rev. Christopher Kubat, pastor of St. Cecilia’s Parish, who led the closing prayer and a blessing for everyone present by all the priests.
“This is the quickest graduation I’ve ever been at, but the best,” Kubat said with a smile. “I’m so proud of all of you.”
