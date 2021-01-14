MINDEN — On Thursday night, two Tribland schools were pitted against one another in Minden.
For the visiting Bluehawks of St. Cecilia, the trip wasn’t for naught, claiming a road victory over the Whippets 62-38.
The first quarter saw a 5-0 start for the Bluehawks, with all those points coming from junior Brayden Schropp. He scored on three straight free throws and a Euro step layup.
Whippet sophomore Carter Hardin had an answer for the hot start by the Bluehawks with a jumper, but was quickly silenced by a pair of Bluehawk baskets: a put-back by sophomore Carson Kudlacek and an ensuing layup by fellow sophomore Hayden Demuth.
The final basket of the quarter for the Whippets came from a jumper by sophomore Braiden Schroeder at the 3:54 mark. During the cold spell, the Whippet defense was able to keep the Bluehawks’ damage to a minimum, allowing only three points on nine different opportunities, making it a 12-4 advantage for the Bluehawks going into the second quarter.
“Our guys were really prepared for this one, and that helps. We really strived on defense in that first quarter and that really set the tone for us for the rest of the ball game,” said STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “So, to limit them to only four points was huge for us, and our kids had a lot of confidence going forward in the rest of the game.”
Out of the huddle, the Whippets were able to make some noise after a trio of free throws; two from sophomore Caden Bradley and another from senior Dylan Janda cut the Bluehawk lead to five.
Bluehawk senior Quinn Stewart had a single answer for the Whippets’ 3-0 start, draining a 3-pointer, but was cancelled out by a 3-pointer by Whippet senior Ryan Johnson.
A key momentum swing came when Demuth recorded a steal near mid-court, which he took to the house for two fastbreak points, but failed to capitalize on an and-one opportunity. Schropp continued the small run when he drew a foul and sank both shots at the charity stripe, putting the Bluehawks ahead 19-10.
Both teams closed out the first half scoring with a 3-pointer, with the Whippets’ coming from senior Dawson Lockhorn and the Bluehawks’ coming from Carson Kudlacek, to make the score 22-13 in favor of the Bluehawks heading into the locker room.
The third quarter started with a back-and-forth affair, with the Whippets’ Bradley opening up the scoring, but Kudlacek answered with a 3-pointer. Both teams would collect a basket and a free throw to a 28-18 score.
Near the four minute mark of the third quarter, the Bluehawks were able to gain some ground after a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws for a 5-0 run. The only basket under the four minute mark for the Whippets came with two minutes left, and was a 3-pointer from Lockhorn. The final basket of the quarter came off yet another shot from Schropp, making it an 11-point, 38-27 lead for the Bluehawks.
The fourth quarter saw a large push for the Bluehawks’ lead and eventual victory, outscoring the Whippets 24-11, which included four 3-pointers by junior John Starr, Stewart, freshmen Dawson Kissinger, and sophomore Braden Rutt. The Whippets had two 3-pointers, one from Janda and the other from sophomore Seth Hauserman.
Schropp led the way with 17 points for the Bluehawks; 13 points came from Kudacek. Leading the Whippets was Johnson with eight points.
Both teams will be back in action on Saturday, with the Bluehawks (7-5) facing a tough 12-2 Kearney Catholic squad, and the Whippets facing a 5-7 McCook squad. The Bison play a game on Friday against Hastings.
“One thing we’ll have to take is playing against athletes. McCook is going to have athletes, so we’re going to have to figure out how to do some basics; cut harder, work for the guy next to us, ball screen, ball fake, things like that,” said Minden coach Carter Pratt. “There were a few bright spots like the second quarter (Thursday), but then the second half got away from us.”
