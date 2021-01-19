SUPERIOR — Prior to closing out the ball game Tuesday night by making five of six free throw attempts, St. Cecilia was 4-of-14 from the line.
The final five tallies from the charity stripe by the Bluehawks were crucial to stunting Superior's attempt at stealing a win on its home floor when it trailed by as many as 15.
St. Cecilia snuck out of town with a 44-36 victory, but it can't hang its hat on yet another crooked offensive performance.
"I just wasn't pleased with our offense," said STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka. "We need to make layups, we need to play better as a team on offense, too, and then finally, we need to make free throws."
What the Bluehawks can be prouder of is their defensive effort, which limited Superior's Dane Miller to just two points — eight below his average — and held the Wildcats scoreless through a 10-minute stretch during the middle quarters.
"Our defense will show up every night, we know that," Ohnoutka said. "It's been that way all season."
Conner Blackstone scored Superior's only bucket of the third quarter when just 15 seconds remained. His 3-pointer ended the 10-minute dry spell that helped the 'Hawks grow their lead to 34-19 just seconds prior.
Scoring droughts haven't been uncommon this season for the Wildcats, though.
"We go through stretches of very cold shooting and we did that in the third quarter again tonight," said Superior coach Luke Chadwell.
Blackstone's game-high 17 points carried the Wildcats through the trenches. His six points in the fourth were part of a run that trimmed the deficit to five points with 50 seconds left.
But free throws by Hayden Demuth, Brayden Schropp, and Grant Rossow lifted the Bluehawks to victory.
Schropp paced St. Cecilia with 14 points. Demuth and Garrett Parr added nine apiece for the visitors, who were 16-for-41 from the floor and 3-of-16 from beyond the arc.
"We need to just get a little something going on offense for us — find easy stuff instead of difficult ones," Ohnoutka said. "I feel like we're doing a decent job valuing the ball. We always try to get great shots from 3, but also we've been telling our guards lately to drive and get to the rim, and they've done a good job of that."
St. Cecilia drew contact with its hard drives, but couldn't convert the foul shots.
"We got fouled, we just never made the free throws," Ohnoutka said.
The Bluehawks gained control when Schropp and John Starr nailed 3-pointers early in the second period. Starr's put STC up by six.
Blackstone provided virtually the only spark for Superior, connecting on a pair of 3s in the first half and accounting for nine of the team's 14 points in the second half.
Jedd Whitmore chipped in eight points and Zeke Meyer scored six off the bench in the fourth.
"If we don't have a three-point third quarter," Chadwell said, "it's a different ball game, for sure."
STC (8-6).........12 12 10 10 — 44
SUP (3-11).......12 7 3 14 — 36
St. Cecilia (44)
John Starr 2-7 0-2 5, Hayden Demuth 3-7 2-6 9, Brayden Schropp 5-12 3-3 14, Garrett Parr 3-4 3-4 9, Carson Kudlacek 0-3 0-1 0, Dawson Kissinger 0-2 0-0 0, Grant Rossow 1-2 1-2 3, Anthony Sabatka 2-4 0-0 4. Totals: 16-41 9-20 44.
Superior (36)
AJ Leibel 0-4 0-0 0, Dane Miller 1-4 0-2 2, Conner Blackstone 7-17 0-2 17, Jedd Whitmore 3-5 2-3 8, Seth Schnakenberg 1-3 1-3 3, Zeke Meyer 2-5 2-3 6, Elijah Heusinkvelt 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 14-40 5-13 36.
Three-point goals — STC 3-16 (Starr 1-3, Demuth 1-5, Schropp 1-3, Parr 0-1, Kudlaceek 0-2, Kissinger 0-2); S 3-13 (Leibel 0-3, Blackstone 3-8, Whitmore 0-1, Meyer 0-1).
