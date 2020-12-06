First-year St. Cecilia coach Ryan Ohnoutka was curious to hear how his team fared in the rebounding battle Saturday afternoon.
"We wrote on the board that that was one of the biggest factors of the game," Ohnoutka said.
Unofficially, the Bluehawks finished even with Bishop Neumann on the glass, with 23 boards apiece.
But Neumann had the size advantage, so that there was no margin was notable.
"Neumann goes hard to the boards all the time and so I think we did a great job of at least saving some of those offensive rebounds that they had a chance at," Ohnoutka said.
St. Cecilia's rebounding only helped its offensive effort in its 43-33 win at Chapman Gymnasium.
The Bluehawks' sharp shooting from beyond the arc did the rest. Nine 3-pointers splashed through the net for STC, including four from junior Brayden Schropp as part of his game-high 16 points. John Starr and Carson Kudlacek added two treys apiece and freshman Dawson Kissinger drilled his only attempt from deep.
"All of our looks, I thought, were pretty good," Ohnoutka said. "We've said from the start that our shooting has to be a lot better this season. I think it's shown so far through these first two games."
Facing a 1-3-1 zone from Neumann, the Bluehawks used angles, back door cuts, and inside-out passing to score the basketball.
"Shooting the ball well from 3 really helps," Ohnoutka said.
Starr hit both of his triples in the first half and Schropp drained three of his four.
"Those guys have been through the process and they're starting to see the benefits of it so far to start the season," Ohnoutka said.
The Bluehawks trailed 17-13 early in the second quarter before a 12-0 run pushed them in front for good.
Neumann was outscored 15-5 before the half, and STC carried a double-digit advantage to the locker room.
St. Cecilia opened and closed the third quarter with 3-pointers — from Schropp and Kissinger — but the Cavaliers cut into the lead with Karson Sander's six points and a trey by Spencer Wiese.
Kudlacek connected from range to open the fourth and Starr floated in a basket to restore the Bluehawk lead to double digits.
Sander, who finished with 14 for Neumann, managed just one more bucket and his teammates were held to just four more points in the final four minutes,
St. Cecilia's defense has been its trademark through its first two games, both wins.
"That's been our best attribute so far during this season," Ohnoutka said. "The kids just play extremely hard for four quarters. They're buying in to what we want to do on defense. They're locking into scouting reports and that's huge. If we can defend like we have the last two games, we'll be pretty tough the rest of the season."
BN (0-1).............13 5 9 6 — 33
STC (2-0)............13 15 6 9 — 43
Bishop Neumann (33)
Patrick Kenney 1-7 0-0 2, Karson Sander 5-5 4-5 14, Michael Lynch 0-4 0-0 0, Kolten Cada 4-12 0-0 8, Sam Stuhr 2-3 0-0 4, Ezra Vedral 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer Wiese 1-1 0-0 3, Jude Polacek 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 14-36 4-5 33.
St. Cecilia (43)
John Starr 3-7 0-2 8, Brayden Schropp 6-13 0-2 16, Garrett Parr 0-1 3-4 3, Carson Kudlacek 2-7 0-0 6, Anthony Sabatka 1-1 0-0 2, Grant Rossow 1-1 1-5 3, Quinn Stewart 0-2 0-0 0, Hayden Demuth 1-3 0-0 0, Dawson Kissinger 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 15-36 4-13 43.
Three-point goals — BN 1-13 (Kenney 0-3, Lynch 0-3, Cada 0-5, Wiese 1-1, Polacek 0-1). STC 9-25 (Starr 2-6, Schropp 4-6, Parr 0-1, Kudlaceek 2-7, Stewart 0-2, Demuth 0-2, Kissinger 1-1).
