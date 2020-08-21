Employees expressed a number of concerns with plans to shuffle programs at the Hastings Regional Center campus during a listening session with area leaders Friday at the YWCA of Adams County.
Mayor Corey Stutte invited staff working at the HRC campus to ask questions and share concerns. Other leaders in attendance included state Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings, whose district includes the Hastings Regional Center; state Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, who sits on the Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee; and Butch Eley of Hastings and Ted Schroeder of Hastings, who serve as the two representatives on the Hastings City Council for Ward 2, which includes HRC.
Discussion centered around the state Department of Health and Human Services’ stated plan to move the Juvenile Chemical Dependency Program at the Hastings Regional Center to Lincoln and create a Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center for girls at HRC.
Speaking under the condition of anonymity, employees feel the plans are being made to meet immediate financial concerns, rather than the long-term needs of the clients. One employee compared it with the initial closure of the Hastings Regional Center, which led to a reduction in the services available to meet mental health needs in the state.
The plan would move the 24-bed program currently at HRC to Whitehall Campus in Lincoln. The bed availability would be reduced from 24 to eight.
In 2019, the average census for the Chemical Dependency program was 14 and never lower than 10 youth.
Staff at HRC said there often were 15-20 youth in the program and reducing the available beds to eight will cause some of the youth to not receive the services they need.
Currently, there are only eight youth being served at the HRC Chemical Dependency Program. Staff said most of the youth in the Chemical Dependency Program are referred to them by the YRTC program. They feel the census has been artificially deflated to make it seem that the current group will be able to fit into the eight available beds in Lincoln.
Along with possible deception behind the decreased census, staff members said, they feel they are being misled about other aspects of the transition.
They said staff from all three shifts at HRC have been sent transported to work at the YRTC in Kearney. They were told that the reason for having Hastings staff travel to Kearney was to work with the incoming girls before they moved to Hastings. But instead of working with the girls, many found themselves filling in staff shortages on the boys’ side.
“You aren’t keeping staff over there because of how it’s run,” one man said.
In addition, they have health concerns with the commute. One man stopped going to YRTC for relief work after he found out that a co-worker in Kearney had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, but neither he or any of the other traveling staff members traveling had been informed. One man found out through a whispered conversation with another employee. Another found out after it was reported in the local newspaper.
They doubt claims that the current employees will be able to work at the YRTC when it moves to Hastings. They explained that the chemical dependency program is classified as mental health, but the YRTC operates under the corrections classification which has more stringent physical testing requirements.
Aside from the physical test, employees guessed about half of the current staff may not wish to make the change to corrections work. One factor in that decision is the greater likelihood of being assaulted.
“They didn’t sign up for that,” an employee said.
They are worried that the situation will end much the same way as the former Bridges program at HRC. Employees received new training for that program, but the program was shut down shortly after the training was completed.
Staff members believe there is enough need in the community to keep the Chemical Dependency Program in Hastings and feel the YRTC would be better as an addition on the Hastings campus, not a replacement program.
They said Building 3 would be a better match for meeting the needs of youth for the YRTC program, though the roof needs to be repaired. They believe any funds used to remodel a building would be better spent there.
DHHS’s plan would move the female youth committed to the YRTC and currently housed at the YRTC in Kearney into the newly constructed Chemical Dependency Program building at the Hastings Regional Center.
Prior to moving the girls to Hastings, DHHS plans to renovate the newly constructed building at the regional center to fortify the walls and change the windows, among other renovations, so that it would serve a more correctional purpose and could accommodate the needs and behaviors of the girls committed to the YRTC.
The renovations were to be completed and the girls were to be moved by Oct. 1. However, LB1140, passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts this month, requires that DHHS complete its YRTC operational planning process before moving girls and establishing a new YRTC in Hastings. The girls may not be moved until March 2021 under that bill.
Four state senators recently requested an opinion from Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson on the matter.
The letter was signed by Halloran; Murman; state Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, chair of the Health and Human Services Committee; and state Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, whose district includes Fillmore County and the existing YRTC-Geneva, which is slated to close under the state agency’s current plan.
Recently renovated buildings at the YRTC in Geneva instead would be be used for processing information associated with the Medicaid expansion.
According to the senators’ letter, the Legislature appropriated more than $5 million in 2017 for the express purpose of constructing a new building at the HRC for use by the chemical dependency program. The building was built for the needs of that program and recently was completed, but hasn’t been occupied.
The senators wrote that Nebraska’s statutes establish HRC as a state hospital to provide mental and behavioral health services and state law requires that DHHS use a rehabilitation model defined as “a comprehensive approach to treatment and rehabilitation of a person with a disability caused by a mental illness.”
In addition, the senators say, statutes require that DHHS notify the governor and the Legislature “of any intended reduction or discontinuation of regional center services.” They say that moving from a 24-bed facility to an eight-bed one in Lincoln would require such notice. Notice hasn’t been given in accordance with the requirements of the statute.
In their letter, the senators say their understanding is that DHHS still intends to move the male youth in the Chemical Dependency Program to Whitehall by Oct. 1. DHHS may begin to renovate and retrofit the new building at HRC to accommodate the female youth at the YRTC as soon as September. The girls then would be moved to HRC in March 2021.
Halloran said moving the Chemical Dependency Program earlier than that is defying the intent of LB1140.
“This is what makes Nebraskans cynical about government,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.