After coming off a 62-38 victory over the Minden Whippets Thursday night, the St. Cecilia Bluehawks were looking to win their second straight game Saturday afternoon against their Centennial Conference rival, the Kearney Catholic Stars.
Both teams traded leads in the first quarter, with the Stars having a one-point lead heading into the second quarter. After the Stars knocked down back-to-back treys, they would never look back and took home a road victory against the Bluehawks 56-32.
“Kearney Catholic is a good team and they are tough to stop,” said STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “You have to have a really good offense and knock down shots and on defense you have to limit them (Kearney Catholic) to one shot only, and we did not do that in the second or third quarters.”
In the first quarter, both teams were trading buckets back and forth with no team able to gain separation. Kearney Catholic got on the board first at the 7:40 mark when Kegan Bosshamer knocked down the Stars’ first bucket of the game, and Brett Mahony poured in six points in the opening period.
The Bluehaws went 5-for-7 (71%) from the floor in the first. Garrett Parr got the Bluehawks on the board first with a made bucket at the 7:10 mark, Bryaden Schropp knocked down five points, while Hayden Demuth would also have a made bucket for the ‘Hawks. The Stars would lead 13-12.
In the second quarter, the Stars left the Bluehawks in the dust. The Stars held STC to zero field goals and only two free throws the entire period. The Bluehawks’ lone free throws came at the 6:05 mark of the frame when Parr knocked down a pair of shots from the charity stripe. STC went scoreless the rest of the frame.
For the Stars, the buckets were falling as they shot 6-for-9 (66%) from the floor. The first bucket for the Stars came at the 6:35 mark when Bosshamer would knock down the jumper and the foul shot for a three-point play. Bosshamer added a made trey for the Stars. Turner Plugge would knock down a trey, Mahony and Jaden Seier would each knock down a jumper. The Stars led 28-14.
In the third quarter, the buckets continued to fall for the Stars, as they made eight of their 11 attempts in the frame. Kearney Catholic jumped out to a 12-0 run to begin the second half. Blake Thiele knocked down three straight treys to force a Bluehawks timeout. After the timeout, Turner Plugge drove to the hoop and got fouled but made his shot to go to the line as he would convert the free throw to make the 3-point play.
Mahony would add a made trey and bucket, while Schmaderer and Dylan Merz each had a made bucket for the Stars.
For STC, the struggles continued as they made just three shots from the floor. At the 3:45 mark Hayden Demuth knocked down the the ’Hawks’ first bucket of the half. Schropp and Quinn Stewart each had a made bucket for STC. The Stars would lead 49-20.
In the fourth quarter, both teams had the opportunity to play their bench players. STC would go 4-for-11 from the floor. Carson Kudlacek would convert a three-point play as he was fouled. Jenson Anderson and Quinn Stewart each had a made trey, while Grant Rossow knocked down a half court shot to end the game but it was not enough as Kearney Catholic took a road victory 56-32.
STC........................12 2 6 12 — 32
KC........................13 15 21 7 — 56
STC
Bryaden Schropp, 7; Carson Kudlacek, 6; Quinn Stewart, 5; Hayden Demuth, 4; Garrett Parr, 4; Jenson Anderson, 3; Grant Rossow, 3
KC
Brett Mahony, 16; Blake Thiele, 9; Kegan Bosshamer, 8; Turner Plugge, 6; Garret Schmaderer, 6; Logan O’Brien, 5; Mason Mandernach, 2; Dylan Merz, 2; Jaden Seier, 2
