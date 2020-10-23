The Nebraska Highway Commission got a briefing on statewide safety concerns and Tribland roadway construction plans when it met in Hastings Friday.
Commission members and staff gathered at the Hastings City Auditorium for the morning meeting, which included a report from District 4 Engineer Wes Wahlgren.
District 4 includes 17 counties in central, south central and southeastern Nebraska, including Adams, Webster, Clay, Nuckolls, Fillmore, Thayer, Hall and Hamilton counties in the Tribune’s coverage area. District headquarters are in Grand Island.
District 4 Commissioner James Kindig of Kenesaw welcomed the group.
Wahlgren thanked Kyle Schweneis, director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, for his service to the department and the state since 2015.
Schneweis will step down in November to become CEO of a national transportation consulting firm based in Maryland. He became the first director of NDOT in July 2017 when the new agency was formed through a merger of the state Departments of Roads and Aeronautics.
Wahlgren led off his presentation Friday with an appeal to motorists to wear their seat belts and leave their cellphones alone while driving.
Nebraska is fourth-to-last among U.S. states in use of seat belts, Wahlgren said, and the problem of distracted driving is growing along with the prevalence of personal electronic devices as part of Nebraskans’ lifestyle.
He cited research showing Nebraska is among the U.S. states with the lowest rates of seat belt usage, but also that wearing a seat belt can reduce a person’s chance of dying in a motor vehicle crash by up to 50%.
That’s something to think about, especially with many fatal crashes in the news. In September alone, NDOT reported 25 fatalities in 23 separate crashes around the state.
Education is key to improving safety habits among the motoring public, Wahlgren said.
“Go home and tell your families: ‘Wear your seat belts and put your phones down,’ ” he said.
Wahlgren then highlighted just a few of the numerous projects being planned by NDOT and included in its 2021-2025 program of upcoming construction.
He provided a brief update on the long-discussed Hastings Southeast project, which would rebuild a 2.4-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 6 between the KICS curve at J Street and Elm Avenue and the Union Pacific railroad overpass beyond Showboat Boulevard.
Estimated price tag for that two-year, multifaceted project is $35.4 million, and the state still is planning for it but doesn't have a timeframe locked in for the work, Wahlgren said.
“We’re not real sure because the cost’s been going up and the revenue’s going down,” he said.
Recently completed improvements to Showboat Boulevard were made in anticipation of the large project, which would require detours of through traffic.
Meanwhile, items in the state’s five-year construction program include planned concrete resurfacing and repair of 2.3 miles of J Street (U.S. Highway 6/34) and South Burlington Avenue (U.S. Highway 34 and 281) on Hastings’ south side, which are planned for 2021 at an estimated cost of $9.2 million.
NDOT also is planning to resurface U.S. 6 from Harvard to Sutton, plus the Harvard spur, in 2021. That project would cover 16.2 miles at an estimated cost of $5.78 million.
“It’s just a tired road,” Wahlgren said. “We haven’t done anything on it in quite some time.”
Current plans for 2022 include milling and resurfacing to rehabilitate the Trumbull spur, a 5.4-mile stretch of roadway, at an estimated cost of $1.4 million.
“We’ve been having to do a lot of patching on it,” Wahlgren said of Spur S-1D, which stretches east toward Trumbull from U.S. 281.
During Friday’s meeting, Adams County Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller welcomed the highway commissioners to Hastings and thanked NDOT for working with local entities on recent projects including the improvements to Showboat Boulevard and construction of the new roundabout on U.S. 6/34 at Adams Central Avenue.
Miller “respectfully” asked state officials to consider changes to the speed limit on the highway near the roundabout for the sake of traffic safety.
