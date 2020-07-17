State officials plan to move teenage girls from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers in Geneva and Kearney to the Hastings Regional Center campus, but local officials are hoping to have some questions answered before that happens.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the planned move is one of the next steps in an ongoing effort to redevelop the state’s YRTC system, according to a news release issued Thursday.
Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte said he learned of the changes during a conference call on Wednesday. At the end of that meeting, he said, he believed the discussion had been confidential and that city leaders would have a chance to evaluate the proposal before a final decision was made.
Stutte said he felt blindsided when he read that the change had been announced in the Omaha World-Herald Thursday morning.
Stutte said there are a lot of questions that haven’t been answered about the move, including the staffing needs that would come with the new programming there and how the state would work with local law enforcement to keep citizens safe.
“We want the regional center campus to be a success,” he said. “We want it to flourish. We just want to have some information so this stuff doesn’t get sprung on us. We want to make sure we are clear on what this looks like for our community.”
Although frustrated by the lack of communication by the state, Stutte hopes to work with DHHS to make the transition successful.
The DHHS news release stated CEO Dannette Smith and her team spoke to more than 80 stakeholders including legislators, city officials, judiciary and probation representatives, advocacy groups and media from Tuesday evening into Thursday to ensure complete transparency.
“This is the next step in our efforts to align programmatic and behavioral needs for youth,” Smith said in the release. “When we presented our business plan last year, I made it clear that the plan was an interim one — a necessary step to address the emerging and evolving needs of the people served by the system. We have continually prioritized the best interest of youth in our decision-making and have worked to balance that with our evaluation of program needs and stakeholder input, which often centered on the desire to separate the female and male youth. What we’re trying to achieve is a program that addresses staffing and safety concerns in an environment that is vibrant and fully supports these youth and their ability to thrive. These changes will help us get there.”
The teenage girls currently located on the Kearney and Geneva campuses are to move this fall to a new 24-bed facility on the modernized Hastings Regional Center campus.
The YRTC in Kearney will return to providing rehabilitation and treatment exclusively for teenage boys. The Kearney center was recently rated 99.7% compliant in reaccreditation by the American Correctional Association.
Both male and female youth who may need more intensive interventions will continue to be served in a recently established YRTC facility in Lincoln as needed.
DHHS has retained the Missouri Youth Services Institute to help design and implement changes to the system’s organizational structure, behavioral approaches and community engagement strategies. Over the next year, MYSI will work with staff in Kearney and Hastings to enhance clinical therapy and education programs, update case planning processes, and recommend updates to make existing facilities better suited to serving youth.
“We are steadfast in our commitment in doing what’s in the best interest of these youth and look forward to fully engaging the communities of Hastings, Kearney and Geneva,” Smith said in the release. “This shift will help us take the next step in building a robust system to meet the multi-faceted needs of these young people.”
The YRTC system is for 14- to 18-year-olds who have been referred to the system for breaking the law and have been through less restrictive treatment.
The YRTC campus in northwest Geneva has been part of the community there since 1891. It includes an accredited high school so the young women undergoing treatment there can continue their education.
At one time, the Geneva campus could house 82 youth. Up until fairly recent times, the Geneva program received frequent accolades.
Since 1997, the program has been operated by the Department of Health and Human Services. The campus itself, however, is owned by the state Department of Administrative Services. Aging infrastructure on the campus was known to pose challenges to operations there.
Teenage girls housed on the Geneva campus were evacuated to the Kearney center in August 2019 because of vandalism-related damage to one of the Geneva residential buildings, plus issues with staffing and programming there, including problems segregating more disruptive youths from the rest of the population.
A few girls were back on the Geneva campus by February, however, following rehabilitation of the damaged LaFlesche Cottage and the restructuring of the overall YRTC program at the state level amid numerous incidents and operational problems occurring in Kearney.
Under the restructuring announced in October 2019, which Smith characterizes as having been interim in nature, YRTC-Kearney serves as the hub of the system, housing both male and female youths as they go through intake, assessment and Phase programming.
The Phase model is a daily scoring system based on youth behavior and dictates movement within the program.
The restructuring included the new YRTC-Lincoln facility established at the Lancaster County Youth Services Center. The Lincoln facility is the most restrictive in the system and serves youths not responding to treatment in Kearney.
Finally, the Geneva center serves teenage girls nearing the end of their time in the system and preparing to transition back into the community. The Geneva center was to mimic a “home environment” and serve far fewer youths than it did in past times.
Geneva Mayor Eric Kamler said the community has a long tradition of welcoming youths from the YRTC program and offering them support and encouragement. Often these young women would participate in community service as part of their rehabilitation.
“This is something that has been in Geneva for over 100 years,” he said. “Our citizens have always welcomed this in Geneva.”
Kamler first learned of the closure of the YRTC in Geneva around noon on Wednesday. He said the 32 jobs associated with the current program in Geneva will be eliminated or transitioned to Hastings. The city already had lost around 40 jobs from the previous restructuring in October 2019.
“Overall, this was obviously a big blow to the community,” Kamler said. “We’re extremely disappointed to see this is the direction DHHS is going.”
But Kamler remains hopeful about another use for the newly renovated LaFlesche Cottage.
According to the DHHS news release, the agency no longer will use the facility in Geneva for YRTC programming, as maintaining robust clinical services has been a recruitment challenge. DHHS is working with staff members in transitioning to other programs or locations.
The Geneva campus has had great success with recruiting Medicaid and SNAP support staff, and DHHS plans to bolster those operations in order to provide further job opportunities in Geneva in anticipation of the Medicaid expansion rollout, Thursday’s news release stated.
If that doesn’t pan out, Kamler said, there have been conversations in the community about other ways citizens could band together to make use of the facility if it were to be abandoned.
State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings said he is troubled by the sudden change, especially considering that the Legislature had appropriated money for the renovations in Geneva with the understanding that it would be used as part of the YRTC system.
He first heard about the changes on Wednesday, but believes Smith should have discussed potential changes with stakeholders before they were finalized.
Like Stutte, Halloran said he’s not opposed to the change, but believes community leaders should have had input in the process.
“State agencies commonly use the term ‘partnering with local communities,’ ” he said. “That rings hollow when they don’t sit down with community leaders well in advance of an announcement like this.”
